UC Davis senior attacher Sorana Larson picked up her second-straight offensive player of the week honor, while freshman goalkeeper Ashley Laing was named the league’s defensive player of the week for the first time in her career, as the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation announced its award winners on March 9.
Coming off her first award of the season following the Aggies’ win over Oregon, Larson picked up her third career offensive player of the week honor, while Laing becomes UC Davis’ first weekly defensive award winner this year and the first since Anna Belenis was honored on April 15 of last season.
A key part of the Aggies’ rally from down six goals with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Larson tallied her third straight hat trick, dished out one assist, picked up one ground ball, corralled a draw control, and caused a turnover, in UC Davis’ 15-14 home upset of Georgetown on Sunday (March 8).
Two of the Ellicott City, Md., native’s goals came back-to-back one minute apart in the second half to help power the rally as the Aggies scored six of the game’s final eight goals in the game. Larson finished the day putting four of her six shots on goal, while her 12 goals and 17 points rank second on the team.
Laing turned the game around defensively for her side against the Hoyas, entering the contest midway through the first half and finishing with a career-high 10 saves in only her second career appearance. She held Georgetown to seven goals in the final 44 minutes, posting a .588 save percentage, while her final save came with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, stoning the Hoyas’ game-tying attempt.
Winners of back-to-back games for the first time this season, UC Davis continues its season-long three-game homestand on Wednesday (March 11) at 6 p.m., welcoming George Mason to UC Davis Health Stadium, before Yale comes to town on Sunday (March 15) for a 1 p.m. first draw.
– Jason Spencer
