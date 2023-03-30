I like to follow local NASCAR driver Kyle Larson’s racing exploits around the country. He’s become famous because of his accomplishments on the Cup Series races, becoming the season champion in 2021.
But, Larson got his start on the local dirt ovals of northern California and continues to race sprint cars and late models just about every weeknight. He’s kind of a hard guy to follow week in and week out because of how often he races.
A couple weeks back, right after the Cup race in Phoenix he, his race team and, in fact, all the Hendrick Motorsports Cup series teams got slammed 100 points and other penalties for a type of “illegal” cooling element, modified louvers, parts that fit over radiator exit pipes and help pump air over the hood.
However, last Wednesday Hendrick’s appeal of this decision was granted. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel found that HMS did alter the louvers, a finding that satisfied NASCAR officials. But the panel also found that the points penalty was excessive given the infraction.
NASCAR wasn't pleased.
"A points penalty is a strong deterrent that is necessary to govern the garage following rule book violations, and we believe that it was an important part of the penalty in this case and moving forward," NASCAR said in a statement. "We will continue to inspect and officiate the NASCAR garage at the highest level of scrutiny to ensure a fair and level playing field for our fans and the entire garage."
Wheras the drivers – Alex Bowman, William Byron and Larson – got their season points back, Rick Hendrick is still $400,000 in fines lighter in the pocketbook. Larson is back to ninth in the points column while Bowman is once again the top points leader in the Cup Series.
Larson has had a bit of bad luck here in the early racing season, leading a few races for many laps only to lose it at the end. However, he’s likely to pick up a win or two this season.
Ace at Emerald Lakes
I must apologize because this news note was shoved under other notes I made for this column and rediscovered it just a day ago:
Congratulations to Dave Brown who fired a hole-in-one on Hole #7, a 174-yard par 3 at Emerald Lakes. He used a 3-wood.
When you or a playing partner registers an ace, please email me and we’ll give them their 15-seconds of fame they deserve. And, add a photo! Email to: egsports@valleyoakpress.com.
CRC Softball/Baseball
Just like the local high schoolers, Cosumnes River College’s baseball and softball squads have been trying to squeeze in games inbetween rain drops.
The women had quite a win streak going until last Saturday when the Hawks were shut out in a double header with Sierra College March 25. The Hawks lost 3-0 and 7-0. Prior to that CRC had won 14 of 16 games. Currently, they sit at 17-8 going into Saturday’s twinbill with Santa Rosa College. Game one starts at 12 noon at Conway Field.
CRC baseball now stands at 11-13 after losing two out of three games to Diablo College last weekend. Top hitters thus far this season include Nick Solorzano (.398 batting average), Korey Williams (.330) and Colby Lunsford (.350). The Hawks have a Thursday-Friday-Saturday set of games at Sierra College. Follow those games at http://crchawks.com.
Sign-ups with Jr. Mustangs
The Monterey Trail Jr. Mustangs Football & Cheer program is accepting sign-ups for the 2023 season, under the guidance of the Monterey Trail High School Athletic & Football program. Age 6 to 8th Grade. The Jr. Mustangs program competes in the Sacramento Youth Football League. Register at: www.montereytrailjrmustangs.com. More information, phone 916-479-9036 or email mtjrmustangs@gmail.com . There will be a Kickoff Night to sign up in person on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30pm in the Monterey Trail High School Cafeteria
