By Kerensa Uyeta-Buckley
Sports Editor
Elk Grove native and NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired from his team on April 14 after using a racial slur during a livestreamed iRacing game on April 12 in the latest fallout after also being dropped by some of his major sponsors.
“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take,” said a statement released to the media by Chip Ganassi Racing on April 14.
iRacing had been filling a void for NASCAR drivers and their fans as well as racing fans in general during the coronavirus pandemic, with NASCAR drivers competing in the virtual races against one another with the capability of the games to be streamed live to fans.
During a game on April 12, Larson was reportedly speaking to his spotter. In trying to gain communication with the spotter, Larson heard silence after asking the person if he could hear Larson. When he heard silence in return after a few attempts, Larson used the slur n----- ; after a brief silence, another driver let Larson know he could be heard over the livestream and other responses were heard.
When asked for more details on the details of the event on April 13, a media contact for Chip Ganassi Racing elaborated.
“To the best of my understanding, Kyle was trying to talk to someone who was spotting for him during that event. Another driver had a stream going of the game and the audio where competitors can talk, and that was where it was heard. I’m not exactly sure which streaming service, but it sounds like the stream was public, so drivers and fans who tuned in could hear,” said Chip Ganassi Racings’ Davis Shaefer.
Larson, who came up through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and is half Japanese, quickly apologized on Twitter later on April 13.
“I want to say I’m sorry. Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever, be said,” Larson said in the video apology. “There’s no excuse for that; I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community, and especially the African-American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. I want to let you all know how sorry I am. Finally, I just want to say that I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you.”
NASCAR suspended Larson indefinitely after the incident occurred and Larson’s major sponsors including McDonald’s, Credit One Bank and Chevrolet broke their relationships with Larson.
Larson, who was having a great season up until NASCAR was halted due to coronavirus precautions and had finished fourth in his most recent race on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, was in the last year of his contract with Ganassi Racing. His Twitter and Instagram accounts hadn’t been updated as of press time on April 15.
