Kyle Larson, Elk Grove's own NASCAR driver, is bringing his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott with him Friday for a special appearance at the grand opening of Red Hawk Casino's "The Apex."
The pair will race a select group of local residents in "The Apex'", a brand new three-level, indoor go-kart track. Larson and Elliott will make an appearance at 6 p.m. on Friday, the opening day for Red Hawk's new amusement complex. Besides the three-level electric go-kart facility, there will be 18 lanes of interactive bowling, four golf simulators, a sprawling reality arcade, sports bar and walk-up grill.
Larson and Elliott are in California in preparation for the NASCAR Cup Series opener at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday, the "Busch Lite Clash at the Coliseum." A small asphalt oval has been squeezed into the the historic stadium for a weekend of racing.
Saturday will be practice laps and 25-lap qualifiers for a 27-car field. On Sunday, the 150-lap main event will be run at 5 p.m. PT and can be seen on Fox.
Big Week for Mustangs
There's a three-team horse race right now for the Metro Conference boys basketball championship. It all starts Wednesday with Grant (15-7, 8-1) at Monterey Trail (13-10, 8-1) for first place. Lurking behind that pair in second place is Laguna Creek (20-5, 7-2). On Friday the Mustangs and the Cardinals face off at Laguna Creek.
Basically, whoever wins both games this week will be the conference champion and the top seed from the Metro. All those three teams are already into the Sac-Joaquin Section's playoffs which begin in two weeks. Monterey Trail will be in the Division I bracket while Laguna Creek and Grant will compete in Division II. The Pacers are the two-time defending champions in D-2.
Franklin drops tough one to Troubies
Franklin's girls basketball team (13-11, 5-4) took on Delta League frontrunner St. Francis (17-4, 8-0) Tuesday and hung right with the Troubadours for the first 16 minutes before dropping behind in the second half and losing, 57-44.
Wildcat head coach Kim Manlangit says St. Francis has one of their best teams in a while.
"They are tough coverage," she said. "There are a couple good shooters on their team. Sidney Teoh is their point guard and she is pretty crafty. Chidera Okoye killed us on the boards. That was our problem. She gave them several second-chance points. Then their press got us rattled and got them a couple possessions in the third (quarter). We played them close for (most of the minutes), but you have to play a complete game against St. Francis."
Franklin looks locked into third place in the Delta behind the Troubies (8-0) and Cosumnes Oaks (6-2). Davis and Sheldon will be fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Hannah commits with Westmont
After a terrific fall golf season at Pleasant Grove, Hannah Camara announced this week she's committed to play collegiately at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
Camara and Alyssa Quilao were the seniors on the Eagles team which won the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Golf Championship and placed third at the NCGA/CIF NorCal Championships and fourth at the CIF State Golf championships this season.
If she's not on the driving range or putting green at Rancho Murieta, Camara can be found working in the pro shop regularly. She's one of the most dedicated young golfers around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.