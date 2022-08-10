2022 Laguna Youth Baseball's Age 12-and-under team

Laguna Youth Baseball's Age 12-and-under squad which won Cal Ripken Baseball's Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Galt last week. They will head to Maine, site of the Cal Ripken World Series, beginning Aug. 4.

 Courtesy Laguna Youth Baseball

The Laguna Youth Baseball's age 12-and-under baseball team has won three games and lost one thus far in the Cal Ripken World Series. 

On Saturday, Aug. 6, they defeated Meridian, Ida., 11-0. Then the next day they beat Central Vermont, 12-2.

LYB dropped its next two games - to Ararat, Maine, 5-0 on Monday, Aug. 8 and to East Side, Indiana, 3-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. 

On Wednesday, Aug. 10 they bounced back in the win column with a 12-0 win over Waterville, Maine.

Now the 12U World Series enters a single-elimination bracket with the championship games this weekend.

The 2022 World Series is live-streamed via their website; 

