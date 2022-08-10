The Laguna Youth Baseball's age 12-and-under baseball team has won three games and lost one thus far in the Cal Ripken World Series.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, they defeated Meridian, Ida., 11-0. Then the next day they beat Central Vermont, 12-2.
LYB dropped its next two games - to Ararat, Maine, 5-0 on Monday, Aug. 8 and to East Side, Indiana, 3-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10 they bounced back in the win column with a 12-0 win over Waterville, Maine.
Now the 12U World Series enters a single-elimination bracket with the championship games this weekend.
