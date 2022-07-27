The Laguna Youth Baseball's age 12-and-under baseball team is headed to the Cal Ripken World Series to compete amongst the 12 best youth baseball teams in the country. Now the team just needs help covering the cost of travel and lodging for the tournament which is all the way in Maine and begins Aug. 4.
They've started a GoFundMe asking the community to support them so the team can focus on practicing for their once-in-a-lifetime tournament appearance.
You can find the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lyb-all-stars-are-going-to-the-world-series
Here is more from the team:
After months of training, long nights of practice, and weekends away battling for the last run and out, our boys have finally made it to the World Series in Waterville, Maine! This opportunity comes after dominating the Pacific Southwest Regional Championship in Galt, California. Our boys were undefeated, with no runs allowed against our team throughout the tournament.
After this amazing week and the boys having a fantastic season, they have earned the opportunity to travel to the east coast to compete alongside 11 other teams nationwide, who have proven to be the best of the best in the 12U Cal Ripken leagues. With this being said, we ask for your help to give these boys a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do what they love and help them showcase their talent nationally.
On behalf of the Team Manager Matt Guernsey and Coaches Larry Tucker, Dean Hebenstreit, and Jay McIntyre, we thank you for all of your support and dedication to us and our boy's passion for this beautiful sport. If you are able, any donation will make a difference. The proceeds will be split evenly among all 13 boys, which will go towards their airfare and lodging for the ten days (August 4, 2022, through August 14, 2022) they will be in Maine.
The 2022 World Series will also be live-streamed via their website; link below if you want to see the LYB 12U All-Stars Purple team show up from the comfort of your homes!
