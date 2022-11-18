After years of coming close, the girls volleyball team at Laguna Creek High School won the Metro Conference championship this season.
“This is the first-time girls volleyball ever won a banner in the history (of) Laguna Creek,” head coach Dave Amituanai wrote in an email to the Citizen. “I coach both varsity boys and girls volleyball. It’s funny because every year I said this to my players, ‘We we will win a Metro League. Years go by and not even first place. But we are really close, even the year my daughter was playing class of 2020.But this year was different, I (had) a feeling that this is it. I always came 2nd, 3rd place and I never gave up, because I wanted to prove it to myself that I can do it together with the players.”
The girls had a 13-9 overall record and went 9-3 in conference play. They were defeated by Rocklin in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
In 2018-2019 the boys, coached by Amituanai, won the Metro.
“I am so happy and proud to all these individual athletes for their hard work on and off the court,” he wrote in his email. “It’s their dream come true. That’s something that they’ll never going to forget it for the rest of their volleyball life after high school.”
