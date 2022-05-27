The 102nd CIF State Track and Field Championships got underway Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.
Laguna Creek's Mixed 400 meter relay Unified team placed second behind the team from Oak Hills High School in a time of 50.59 seconds. Halim Tholley placed second and Alex Rosales eighth in the Boys 100 meter dash in the Unified division. Tholley's time was 11.36 seconds, just .12 seconds out of first place.
In Friday's preliminary competition Cosumnes Oaks' 4x100 meter relay team had the 18th best time and will not qualify for Saturday's finals. Their time was 42.57 seconds. The best mark on Friday was by Central Fresno in a time of 40.92.
Pleasant Grove hurdles Stephen Dahdouh had the 13th best time in the 300 meter hurdles with a mark of 39.77 seconds. He did not qualify for Saturday's finals.
Axel Verdoorn just missed qualifying for the finals in the pole vault. His best effort was 14 feet, five inches. Verdoorn, from Pleasant Grove, was the Section Masters champion in the event.
Others competing today from Sac-Joaquin Section:
Cameron Fields of St. Mary's qualified for Saturday's final in the 100 meters with a time of 11.80 seconds, seventh best in the prelims. She also qualified for the finals in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet. In the long jump, her best mark was 17-4.75 which was the 20th best in the preliminaries.
Brandon Moreno of Jesuit ran the 1600 meters in 4:14.46, the sixth-best time Friday and will advance to the finals in the event.
In the girls 100 meter hurdles, both Yvette Harris of Lincoln and Giselle Kirchner of Rocklin, along with Kori Fields from St. Mary's qualified for the finals. Harris had the fourth best time in the 300 meter hurdles with a mark of 43.29 seconds on Friday.
Kyran Bell of Rocklin qualified for the finals in the long jump with a mark of 23 feet, even, on Friday.
Ten boys all qualified for the finals in the high jump after leaping 6 feet, 4 inches. One of those was Ray Oldham of Davis, the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion in the event.
In girls shot put Nyla Baker of Del Campo qualified for the finals after a heave of 40 feet, one inch. Kyle Burns of Oak Ridge had a best pole vault mark of 14 feet, 11 inches for the ninth best mark, but he has qualified for Saturday's finals.
Jonathan Taylor of Edison qualified for the finals in the triple jump with a mark of 45 feet, 10 inches on Friday.
