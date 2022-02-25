It wasn't just Laguna Creek leaders, seniors Ahrray Young or Zoe Tillery that carried the load Friday night. In the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division II championship game, girls such as Aliviyah McMurray, Alicia Enriquez and Laila Barron came through with some key moments in a 60-49 win over No. 4 seed Antelope.
The win, at Golden One Arena, is the school's first Section championship since they won back-to-back Division I titles in 2003 and 2004.
"We won a Section championship in tennis in 2017," athletic director Jon Ussery quickly mentioned during a bubbly post-game news conference in the bowels of the Kings' arena. But, in the past 17 years it's been a struggle for the Cardinals' athletic department to win anything.
Not now. The turn is upward.
Laguna Creek's leaders, Young and Tillery, got the Cardinals going in the first two quarters, while fending off a taller Antelope squad. Laguna Creek got out to a 21-12 lead after the first quarter while hitting 61.5 percent from the floor. That cooled down in the second stanza. The Titans got back in the game thanks to play by center Mary Carter and Laguna hitting only 27 percent of their shots.
The Cardinals led 31-28 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Laguna Creek kept Antelope at bay. The Titans did tie the score at 41 late in the third quarter, but McMurray hit a pair of key shots in the period that cut down the Antelope momentum.
Enriquez drained a pair of threes to open the fourth quarter and Barron chipped in a couple key buckets, as well. The Cardinals' defense forced poor shots out of the Antelope players. The Titans hit only 12.5 percent of their shots in the third quarter and 16.7 percent in the fourth. They stayed in the game by making 13 of 15 free throws in the second half.
With the win, Laguna Creek will likely earn a high seed in the NorCal Tournament which begins next week. Those brackets will be released Sunday.
Line Score:
Antelope 12 16 13 8 -49
Laguna Cr. 21 10 14 15 -60
Scoring:
Laguna Creek - Young 16, Tillery 14, Enriquez 10, McMurray 8, Barron 7, Gilmer 5 (FG - 21-54 38.9%; 3pt 9-26 34.6%; FT 9-15 60%)
Antelope - Carter 20, Dillard 9, Rice 9, Chavez 8, Babcock 3 (FG - 14-51 27.5%; 3pt 5-19 26.3%; FT 16-22 72.7%)
