The Laguna Creek Sports Club Coed age 18-and-under tennis team won the Gar Glenney Cup State Championships this past weekend in Paso Robles.  The 18s team is made up of: Nadaul Cheam, Brandon Gong (Consumes Oaks), Jonah Rosenthal ( Consumes Oaks), Nahreen Cheam, Aileena Hu (Franklin High) and Claire Marshall (Kennedy High).  The Coed 18’s Team beat Sunshine Power (San Gabriel) 4-1 on Sunday. 

The team is coached by Alex Villarreal and Mark Fairchilds.

Also winning were the Age 14-and-under team from Laguna Creek Sports Club. The 14’s team: Grant Goodwin, Pailin Li, Jacob Rosenthal, Avijay Sen, Sydney Hsu, Sade Powe, Gabrielle Williams, Coach Jesse Pangilinan and Coach Chris Wall. 

