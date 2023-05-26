Four local tracksters along with a relay team from Laguna Creek have qualified for Saturday's finals of the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Pleasant Grove hurdler Stephen Dahdouh had the third best time in the 110 meter race to join Cosumnes Oaks' Myles McFarland in Saturday's final in that event. McFarland had the eighth best time in Friday's preliminaries.

Dahdouh had an excellent time in the 300 meter hurdles of 38.39 seconds, but it was the 12th-best in the preliminaries. The top mark was 37.75 seconds and the best eight times advanced to the finals.

In the boys 200 meter dash Franklin's Ian Dossman placed fifth in the prelims to also qualify for Saturday's finals. He placed 11th in the 100 meter preliminaries. 

In field events, Abigail Wagner of Pleasant Grove had a best pole vault of 12-feet, three inches and will advance to the finals.

In the boys 4x400 meter relay the team from Laguna Creek had the eighth best time of 3:19.59 which is good enough to compete in the finals. 

Live scoring of the track and field championships in Clovis can be followed HERE

Local tracksters preliminary results

Event Name School Place Time/Mark
Boys 4x100m relay Laguna Creek 17th 42.32
Boys 110m hurdles Stephen Dahdouh Pleasant Grove 3rd 14.14*
Myles McFarland Cosumnes Oaks 8th 14.42*
Girls 400 meters Ihe Okoh Franklin 14th 56.68
Boys 100 meters Ian Dossman Franklin 11th 10.60
Girls 800 meters Theone Divinagracia Franklin 16th 2:14.91
Lilly Escorcia Elk Grove 18th 2:15.45
Boys 300m hurdles Stephen Dahdouh Pleasant Grove 12th 38.39
Boys 200 meters Ian Dossman Franklin 5th 21.27*
Boys 4x400m relay Laguna Creek 8th 3:19.59
Girls Pole Vault Abigail Wagner Pleasant Grove 10th 12'3"
*=qualified for finals, 5/27

