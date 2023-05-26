Four local tracksters along with a relay team from Laguna Creek have qualified for Saturday's finals of the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Pleasant Grove hurdler Stephen Dahdouh had the third best time in the 110 meter race to join Cosumnes Oaks' Myles McFarland in Saturday's final in that event. McFarland had the eighth best time in Friday's preliminaries.
Dahdouh had an excellent time in the 300 meter hurdles of 38.39 seconds, but it was the 12th-best in the preliminaries. The top mark was 37.75 seconds and the best eight times advanced to the finals.
In the boys 200 meter dash Franklin's Ian Dossman placed fifth in the prelims to also qualify for Saturday's finals. He placed 11th in the 100 meter preliminaries.
In field events, Abigail Wagner of Pleasant Grove had a best pole vault of 12-feet, three inches and will advance to the finals.
In the boys 4x400 meter relay the team from Laguna Creek had the eighth best time of 3:19.59 which is good enough to compete in the finals.
Live scoring of the track and field championships in Clovis can be followed HERE
