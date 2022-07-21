Last year Laguna Creek came perhaps one or two plays from making the playoffs in Division II football in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Head coach Ryan Nill is confident the Cardinals will be right there, contending for not only the playoffs, but a Metro Conference championship.
Football has been on the uptick the past four seasons since Nill returned to his alma mater to coach football, a job his dad Mark did quite well for so many years. Ryan talked his dad back to the sidelines a couple seasons ago and he was quite ready to join his oldest son.
Team Strengths:
“Defense will be a strength for us this year,” Nill said. “We are very young on the defensive side this year, but all 11 starters will fly to the ball and play with outstanding energy and effort. There is a good chance that nine of our 11 starters on defense will be a junior or sophomore this season.”
Team Unknowns:
Three sophomore quarterbacks are pushing for the starting spot on varsity this year.
“Mitchell Labrado, Dominick Trouche, and Owen Burke all bring something special, but one of them will win the job and be our starting quarterback this year,” Nill said. “We are also young on the offensive side of the ball and will need our young starters to learn quickly in order to be successful with moving the ball.”
2022 Schedule:
“We feel we have increased the strength of our schedule for the 4th year in a row,” Nill said. “All four of our pre-season games are going to be against tough teams that are either league champions, playoff teams, and/or teams that play in a higher division league than the Metro. Adding Grant back to the Metro also makes our league a lot tougher and increases our strength of schedule. For Laguna Creek to get back in the playoffs we need to play teams that we have not played in some years, and winning games against those teams will help even more.”
Notes:
The Cardinals play in the Metro Conference where since 2018 Monterey Trail has gone undefeated in football. Nill knows all roads to a conference championship will once again go through the Mustangs.
“High expectation leads to opportunities for success at the highest level,” he said. “We go into every year with the goal of playing to our full potential. Playing to your full potential is always hard to do, especially at the high school level. We will be very successful if we can lean on the few senior leaders we have, combined with a young group of energized and hungry juniors and sophomores.
Nill seems really excited for the 2022 football season at Laguna Creek.
“There are going to be some learning moments on the fly for some of our young Cardinals playing varsity,” he said. “However, those learning moments will help this team win now and, in the future when our young players become seniors. Also, the number of players that are going to surprise some people is much larger than I think teams are ready for. There are some playmakers on this varsity team this year, and they are at every grade level. It is going to be fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.