Laguna Creek's boys golf team completed an undefeated season Monday by taking top honors at the final Metro Conference 18-hole match of the season at Bing Maloney Golf Club. It is coach Jon Ussery's first season championship in his 14 seasons of coaching golf, going back to his days at Cosumnes Oaks.
Three Cardinal golfers, Erik De vocht, Charlie Gulbe and Mhiko Tagatac made the All-Metro Conference squad.
In the Delta League Center Match Monday at WildHawk Golf Club Pleasant Grove finished in third place which will allow them to send the entire team to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I match next Monday at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton.
Sheldon freshman Casey Kosney was named the Player of the Year. And, bookends of awards for his mother and the Huskies' golf coach, Kelli. She was named boys coach of the year while last fall during the girls' season she was the girls golf coach of the year.
Boys Golf - Results
Metro Conference Match #3
Bing Maloney G.C.
Laguna Creek 438
River City 460
Kennedy 479
McClatchy 500
Delta League Match #3
WildHawk G.C.
Jesuit 370
Davis 381
Pleasant Gr 396
Sheldon 424
Franklin 436
Cos.Oaks 471
Individuals:
Logan Green (D) 68
Casey Kosney (S) 70
Edgar David (J) 71
Zach Mate (CO) 72
Mason Benbrook (J) 74
Baseball - Monday
Delta League
Franklin 12, Sheldon 2
Notes: Franklin cruised to its 20th win of the season Monday. They spotted Sheldon two runs in the first inning then scored five times in the second inning and four in the sixth. Hasani Johnson drove in three runs.
Elk Grove 9, Cosumnes Oaks 3
Notes: Kade Brown had a pair of doubles and Ryan Zamora drilled a homer. AJ Hutcheson pitched five strong innings for the Herd.
Jesuit 6, Davis 5
Notes: Game two of these series will be Thursday. This is the final week of the regular season with Franklin at 13-3 leading the league with a one-game advantage over both Jesuit and Elk Grove at 12-4.
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Chr 3, El Dorado 0
Notes: The Pride have wrapped up the conference championship. They are now 17-4 on the season. On Monday, Darryl Johnson struck out 11 in pitching the shutout.
