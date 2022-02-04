The Laguna Creek girls basketball team are in the drivers seat with the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs just around the corner. The Cardinals (19-2, 9-1) avenged one of their two losses Friday night with a decisive 69-54 win over Metro Conference foe McClatchy. On Jan. 14, the Lions (14-5, 9-1) handed Laguna Creek an 87-63 defeat.
What was the difference Friday?
“Losing to McClatchy the first time was probably the best thing that happened to us,” head coach Cody Norman said. “We looked like trash against Folsom, then we had (the first) game against McClatchy and it was almost a repeat of what the Folsom game looked like – we came out flat. Then after that game, we locked in. It came down to everyone owning their role.”
And, that was what it looked like Friday at the cracker box that is the gymnasium at McClatchy High School. With fans seated right on top of the players and dads coaching their own girls, just within a couple feet of them most of the time, Laguna Creek’s good shooting, quality rebounding and quick hands on defense had the Lions on their heels all night.
“Our defense is a little more locked in, our offense we’re ready to operate things a little bit better,” Norman said. “Our lowest point total this year has been 53. We know if we can keep a team below 50, we’re going to be okay and have a shot at winning that game.”
Senior guard Zoe Tillery once again had a hot hand, especially in her three-point shooting, scoring 29 to lead everyone.
“I’m definitely in a rhythm with my shot,” Tillery said. “I am feeling confident that when I’m open, I’m shooting it.”
Just the week prior Tillery set a school record with 13 threes en route to a 41-point night in a 93-19 win over River City.
Helping the Cardinals get off to a 9-2 first-quarter lead was senior Ahrray Young. That lead got to 33-20 in the second quarter, 46-30 midway through the third quarter and the largest margin was 61-42 with five minutes left in the game. Young’s defense and rebounding was particularly noticeable throughout.
“I think the difference tonight is my team came ready to play,” she said. “The last time (against McClatchy) we had those pre-game jitters that we never got rid of. We focused on rebounding and we really played together.”
There’s one more week in the regular season and then the playoffs begin. The Cardinals expect to be a fairly high seed in Division II. Norman says they are preparing now for the post-season.
“We won’t change too much,” he said. “Since (the loss to McClatchy) we’ve been practicing the same, preparing the same, playing the same. This is our first time winning in this gym. I’m feeling pretty good.”
