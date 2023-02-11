This was Sectional weekend in wrestling throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section. The top eight finishers in Division I-III (boys and girls) qualified for next weekend's Section Masters which will be at the Stockton Arena, beginning Friday. The top four finishers Saturday in Divisions IV and V will also compete at Masters.
Here are how the Elk Grove-area grapplers faired:
Girls
101 pounds - Kaydance Vang (Sheldon) 2nd, Gisselle Solano (Franklin) 3rd, Mandy Pham (Mon.Tr.) 6th
106 pounds - Bailey Rademaker (Cos. Oaks) 4th
111 pounds - Jennifer Reyes (Franklin) 5th; Leanna Luchico (Laguna Cr.) 6th
121 pounds - Isabelle Camarillo (Laguna Cr.) 1st
126 pounds - Loretta Lopez (Elk Grove) 1st, Enjolie Naputi (Laguna Cr) 3rd, Matisyn Stiern (Pleasant Gr.) 6th
131 pounds - Oriyana Castex (Laguna Cr.) 1st
137 pounds - Andrea Espinosa De La Fuente (Elk Grove) 5th, Lilae Naputi (Laguna Cr.) 7th
143 pounds - Dafne Guadarrama (Franklin) 1st
150 pounds - Aralyn Williams (Elk Grove) 6th
160 pounds - Chrystina Ballejos (Sheldon) 2nd
170 pounds - Bianco Pesole (Elk Grove) 1st, Maya Brown (Laguna Cr.) 6th
189 pounds - Elizabeth Reynaga-Nunez (Monterey Tr.) 2nd
235 pounds - Jaime Shapton (Pleasant Gr.) 3rd
Team Scores:
Del Oro 192.5
Laguna Cr. 121.0
Elk Grove 94.0
Boys Wrestling
Division II (Div. I not posted)
108 pounds - Zach Hoover (Laguna Cr) 1st
115 pounds - Mohammad Alhafidh (Monterey Tr) 7th
122 pounds - Elijah Vang (Laguna Cr) 4th
128 pounds - Huo Xu (Monterey Tr) 2nd
147 pounds - Joe Lopez (Monterey Tr) 5th
154 pounds - Kyle Stevens (Laguna Cr) 5th
184 pounds - Akram Idris (Laguna Cr) 4th
287 pounds - Declan Follette (Laguna Cr) 1st
Team Scoring:
Vacaville 342
Pitman 227.5
Turlock 199.5
8th - Laguna Creek 109.5
