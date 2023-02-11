Christian Dove
This was Sectional weekend in wrestling throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section. The top eight finishers in Division I-III (boys and girls) qualified for next weekend's Section Masters which will be at the Stockton Arena, beginning Friday. The top four finishers Saturday in Divisions IV and V will also compete at Masters.

Here are how the Elk Grove-area grapplers faired:

Girls

101 pounds - Kaydance Vang (Sheldon) 2nd, Gisselle Solano (Franklin) 3rd, Mandy Pham (Mon.Tr.) 6th

106 pounds - Bailey Rademaker (Cos. Oaks) 4th

111 pounds - Jennifer Reyes (Franklin) 5th; Leanna Luchico (Laguna Cr.) 6th

121 pounds - Isabelle Camarillo (Laguna Cr.) 1st

126 pounds - Loretta Lopez (Elk Grove) 1st, Enjolie Naputi (Laguna Cr) 3rd, Matisyn Stiern (Pleasant Gr.) 6th

131 pounds - Oriyana Castex (Laguna Cr.) 1st

137 pounds - Andrea Espinosa De La Fuente (Elk Grove) 5th, Lilae Naputi (Laguna Cr.) 7th

143 pounds - Dafne Guadarrama (Franklin) 1st

150 pounds - Aralyn Williams (Elk Grove) 6th

160 pounds - Chrystina Ballejos (Sheldon) 2nd 

170 pounds - Bianco Pesole (Elk Grove) 1st, Maya Brown (Laguna Cr.) 6th

189 pounds - Elizabeth Reynaga-Nunez (Monterey Tr.) 2nd

235 pounds - Jaime Shapton (Pleasant Gr.) 3rd

Team Scores:

Del Oro    192.5

Laguna Cr. 121.0

Elk Grove  94.0

Boys Wrestling

Division I

Team Scores:

Del Oro         240.5

Folsom          231.0

Elk Grove      196.5

Oak Ridge     139.0

Franklin        129.5

Sheldon (8th) 96.0

Individual Results:

108 pounds - Logan Robison (Pleasant Gr.) 3rd; Alex Portugal (Elk Grove) 4th

115 pounds - Octavio Negrete (Elk Grove) 2nd; Joseph Campos (Sheldon) 7th

122 pounds - Josiah Sandoval (Elk Grove) 3rd; Roan Bareras (Cosumnes Oaks) 7th

128 pounds - Nick Bulinin (Elk Grove) 2nd; Kyle Fong (Franklin) 6th

134 pounds - Ahmaad Lewis (Franklin) 3rd; Josh Heidi (Elk Grove) 6th

140 pounds - JJ Soto (Elk Grove) 3rd; Ty Clark (Franklin) 4th

147 pounds - Ammar Khan (Franklin) 2nd; Caden Diamond (Sheldon) 3rd; Bryce Camara (Elk Grove) 7th

154 pounds - Noah Daniel (Sheldon) 1st; Mateo Barry (Franklin)

162 pounds - Jeremiah Rosales (Elk Grove) 3rd; Colin Jensen (Sheldon) 7th

172 pounds - Jordi Ford (Elk Grove) 2nd; Mohamed Aknassiri (Sheldon) 7th

184 pounds - Sterling Holmes (Franklin) 6th

197 pounds - Jonathan Houston (Franklin) 2nd; Hunter Hillier (Pleasant Grove) 3rd

222 pounds - Nolan Frank (Elk Grove) 1st; Wade Wells (Sheldon) 5th; Alexis Islas (Franklin) 6th; Wyatt McCullough (Pleasant Grove) 8th

287 pounds - Peyton Reiser (Pleasant Grove) 2nd; Gabe Fernandez (Elk Grove) 7th

Division II 

108 pounds - Zach Hoover (Laguna Cr) 1st

115 pounds - Mohammad Alhafidh (Monterey Tr) 7th

122 pounds - Elijah Vang (Laguna Cr) 4th

128 pounds - Huo Xu (Monterey Tr) 2nd

147 pounds - Joe Lopez (Monterey Tr) 5th

154 pounds - Kyle Stevens (Laguna Cr) 5th

184 pounds - Akram Idris (Laguna Cr) 4th

287 pounds - Declan Follette (Laguna Cr) 1st

Team Scoring:

Vacaville     342

Pitman       227.5

Turlock      199.5

8th - Laguna Creek 109.5

