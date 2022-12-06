It was only six years ago when Elk Grove High School’s girls basketball team played for a CIF State Basketball Championship at ARCO Arena. Coach Larry Price had a talented core of girls led by the Herd’s all-time leading scorer, Mira Shulman, along with Madison Wong and Paiton Demps. Elk Grove led by a point going into the fourth quarter of that championship game, but it was like a lid was placed atop the rim and Elk Grove couldn’t buy a basket in a 55-36 loss to Cajon from San Bernadino.
Since then Price’s health failed on him and he passed away two years later, Shulman went on to UC-Santa Barbara, Wong had a nice career at Chico State and Demps was a big contributor for Gina Johnson at Delta College.
This season a familiar face from that team is back to coach the Herd; Price’s top assistant, Dave Crawford.
“It’s tough to rebuild a program all over again,” Crawford said Friday before his girls played Oakmont in the Cartwright Classic, the tournament Elk Grove High School hosts annually.
There’s nowhere but up to go with Elk Grove this season after a 2-21 year in 2021-22. And, it starts this season with a team that doesn’t have any seniors and a team with two freshmen and three sophomores.
The Herd did win its season opening game over Florin, but dropped all three contests at the Cartwright. It may be a long year.
Wolfpack looks for repeat
The Delta League looks pretty good once again in 22-23 with Cosumnes Oaks to battle for a back-to-back championship alongside of St. Francis and Franklin. Coach Paul Powner is back along with last year’s sophomore sensation, Isabel Tan. A year ago the Wolfpack went 20-8 overall and 11-1 in the Delta. But, in the second round of the playoffs after an impressive win over Rocklin, Cosumnes Oaks drew top-seed Folsom and lost, 73-20.
But, that was then and Powner knows he’s got a new season and renewed hopes.
“We lost three of our starters, including one of the best defensive players I’ve ever had in Emily Ko,” Powner said. “She’s playing now at Folsom Lake (College) and doing well up there. Now we’re trying to fill in the pieces.”
Jasmine Rilloraza, a senior, returning from a knee injury will be counted on this season. Also back is Nicole Tran, who is now in her fourth varsity year. Freshman Caitlin Subejano will see quality minutes, too.
The Wolfpack has started this season impressively with a 34-point win over Sacramento, a 40-point blowout of Vacaville and a 55-point margin of victory over West Park. Powner has a unique system on the floor of guard play because the Wolfpack does indeed lack size.
“Where we start is with our goals, first to win the Delta League, another goal is to not make it to the playoffs, but make strides to make it to the (CIF State Tournament),” Powner said.
That may be a tough call for Cosumnes Oaks, a Division II-sized school playing in a Division I league. Ahead of the Wolfpack’s attempt to make it to a Section championship or a place in the CIF NorCal brackets will be schools such as Folsom, St. Mary’s and McClatchy.
Laguna, McClatchy again favored in the Metro
Laguna Creek’s magical season of 21-22 started off so good with win after win, scoring 70 or more points 14 times. Just prior to the start of the Metro Conference slate the Cardinals hosted Folsom and were shocked, losing 98-59. That didn’t derail Laguna Creek as they rebounded quickly.
The Lions did beat the Cardinals on Jan. 14 by 24, 87-63, but got even Feb. 4, 69-54, to win a share of the Conference championship. From there, Laguna Creek rolled right through the Division II playoffs to a championship win over Antelope at Golden One Arena. Overall, they were 23-4 last season.
Now, in 2022-2023 gone are top scorers Ahrray Young and Zoe Tillery. Between the pair they averaged 39.1 points a game. Also exiting was coach Cody Norman. Replacing him this season is former junior varsity coach Bre Rizzo. A Ponderosa High School graduate, she played collegiately at Sierra College. She’s been teaching English at Laguna Creek for four years.
It helps in her first season at the varsity helm, there are some returnees from the Sac-Joaquin Section championship team. Laila Barron, Alex Tan, Aliviyah McMurray and Jasmine Howard all have started the year impressively, going 6-1 through last weekend’s play. Jakayla Gilmer, a big contributor a year ago, has moved to Fairfield and is a big part of Vanden’s team this season.
“Yes, last year’s team was magical, but not just in talent but in the resiliency of that team,” Rizzo said. “Now, with mostly a new team my focus is how to make this team become a unit and guide players into a position where they may not have had four years to practice and perfect before their senior season. So, it’s been leading each person into where they fit and, ‘which puzzle piece do I fill? What level do I achieve? What am I capable?’”
Rizzo says not only will the competition for the Metro Conference championship be McClatchy, but Kennedy and Monterey Trail are improved.
Year Two for Manlangit
It’s been more than 12 years since Kim Manlangit dribbled the ball for the Franklin Wildcats. Now Doctor of Physical Therapy Manlangit has her own PT business and in her spare time coaches the girls basketball program at her alma mater.
In her first year, the Wildcats were 12-13, but 7-5 in the Delta League and made the playoffs.
“I had nothing to go by that first year,” Manlangit told the Citizen. “It was sort of a learn as you go. I came in a little aggressive at the beginning because I wanted to set a tone, build a culture and things like that.”
With that under her belt, Manlangit feels much more comfortable here in the early stages of year two. The Wildcats have started 4-1, but plenty of quality opponents coming up with a tournament this weekend at Folsom, a game Tuesday, Dec. 13, with Laguna Creek and a tournament at Oak Ridge.
Manlangit was Franklin’s first four-year starter when she played and she remembers that by having two freshmen on the varsity roster, Bailey King and Tasiana Carr.
“They were very big contributors on their eighth grad team and lots of raw talent,” Manlangit said. “Now, it’s getting used to the level of play and the speed of varsity basketball. They are two very coachable girls and work hard.”
Franklin will need to count on its back court led by Olivia Nicolas and Bella Whitehead.
“Bella had an injury-filled year and is back,” Manlangit said. “She has a terrific jump shot.”
Jasmine Clee a junior will be counted on for grabbing rebounds. She’s averaging 15 boards a game already this season.
