The Sac-Joaquin Section football championship playoff brackets were announced this afternoon and, once again, Laguna Creek - with a 7-3 overall record - was left out of the Division II brackets.
"The part that doesn’t make sense to me is why teams are placed into divisions before the season," Cardinal coach Ryan Nill tweeted this afternoon. "At the end of the year take the top 80 (that have four or more wins) and order them from highest enrolled school to lowest enrolled school. Or at least take the at-larges and order them."
The system used to place at-large teams in the playoffs is based upon an analytic devised by Cal Preps.com which gives each team a rating based upon the quality of competition and, of course, the won-loss records. For example, Mater Dei, the top-rated team in California, has a 90.9 rating number. Folsom is the top-rated club in the Section at 59.6.
See the entire SJS Football Brackets
Laguna Creek's rating is 5.7. Monterey Trail's rating is 38.6. Elk Grove's is 27.3, Sheldon is 18.7 and Bradshaw Christian is a negative-3.4.
Elk Grove, a six-seed, will have as its first opponent in the Division I bracket Hiram Johnson with a minus-13.4 rating. But, Johnson was a league champion and that is a pass into the post-season. Plus, both St. Mary's and Elk Grove are Division II-sized schools but were league champions of what the Section defines as Division I leagues. Thus, they were pushed up to D-1.
Perhaps the only way the Cardinals would have reached the post-season would have been to defeat Grant on Friday, but they didn't. Outside of the Cardinals, Pacers and Mustangs, the rest of the the Metro Conference is a bunch of lowly-rated teams. Laguna Creek did defeat Franklin, Pleasant Grove and Roseville in non-conference games, but those teams low ratings this season didn't help the Cardinals in overall analytics.
Sheldon has earned an eight seed and will open the playoffs Nov. 4 at home against No. 9 Lincoln. The winner of that game earns the honor of taking on No. 1 Folsom on Nov. 11. The Bulldogs, St. Mary's, Oak Ridge and Monterey Trail are the top four seeds in D-I and will get a first-round bye.
The Elk Grove-Johnson winner gets Oak Ridge on Nov. 11 in the second round. Monterey Trail will play the winner of No. 5 Central Catholic and No. 11 Stagg.
Bradshaw Christian earned a five-seed in Division VI and will host No. 12 Delhi on Friday. The winner of that game travels to No. 4 Marysville Nov. 11.
