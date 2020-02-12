The Laguna Creek girls basketball team defeated Kennedy on Feb. 7 two days after they suffered their first loss in the Metro League.
The Lady Cardinals had lost 46-45 to McClatchy on Feb. 5 on the road but hosted Kennedy on Feb. 7 and won 62-45 in a game that put them in second place behind McClatchy heading into this week’s final week of regular season games.
Against McClatchy, the Lady Cardinals were led by Zoe Tillery, who scored 13 and Ahrray Young, who scored 10 points. Young also led defensively with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Lady Cardinals wrap up the regular league season Friday at home against Burbank.
McClatchy faced Davis Feb. 10 and will face Monterey Trail in their final regular season game Friday as well.
