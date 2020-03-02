In their second consecutive season of an amazing lineup on the court, the Laguna Creek Lady Cardinals are headed to the CIF Nor Cal Basketball tournament.
The Lady Cardinals, loaded with a roster comprised mostly of sophomores and freshmen, qualified for regionals after reaching the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 semifinals, which they lost to Del Oro in a fierce back-and-forth battle that Del Oro won 53-51 after breaking a tie with three seconds left.
Brackets for Nor Cals will be released next week by the CIF following the conclusion of this week’s section championship games.
In the game against Del Oro, the Lady Cardinals’ gritty defense and clutch shooting went up against the Lady Golden Eagles’ ability to take advantage of extra possessions and late mistakes by Laguna Creek in the fourth quarter.
“They got some bounces their way, calls their way, we missed some shots that maybe we’d make in other games, it’s just experience. They got seniors and juniors on that team. We’re young; that’s a game where we’re definitely learning a lesson from that,” Laguna Creek coach Cody Norman said afterward.
The game was close the entire night, with either team’s lead never topping five points. Third seed Del Oro led at the end of both the first and second quarters but Laguna Creek led 46-41 at the end of the third quarter, and as it was just the third time the lead had reached five points and with the home crowd on its feet inside the packed gym at Laguna Creek, potential for a win by second seed Laguna Creek permeated the court.
The Lady Cardinals, who had excelled at stripping and deflecting the ball from Del Oro earlier, had difficulty creating extra possessions for themselves in the final quarter and also missed a few opportunities to capitalize on Del Oro turnovers.
Del Oro went on an 8-1 run that ended when Ahrray Young scored to tie the game at 49-49 with less than 1:40 remaining.
Madison Parry of Del Oro scored to take a 51-49 lead and after Laguna Creek took a timeout with 48 seconds left, Young scored again to tie the game at 51-51 with 31 seconds left.
After a Golden Eagle timeout, Parry eventually was able to get a shot off with three seconds left for a 53-51 lead.
After taking a timeout, the Lady Cardinals inbounded the ball across the court but the ball was eventually deflected by Del Oro and time ran out.
To reach the semifinals, Laguna Creek hosted Elk Grove in the quarterfinals and won 69-59. In that game, Zoe Tillery scored 22 points and Young scored 21 as the Lady Cardinals outscored Elk Grove in the first three quarters.
Having surpassed last season’s playoff season in which they lost to Sacramento in the second round of the D 2 playoffs, the Lady Cardinals have played their best season since 2007, when they also played in the D 2 semifinals.
The CIF will announce NorCal brackets on its website, www.cifstate.org on March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.