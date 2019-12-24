Wednesday game
Justin Kirkland found the back of the net with 3.7 seconds remaining in regulation, helping the Heat steal a point in a 4-3 overtime setback Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. Luke Philp led the offensive attack for Stockton, netting a pair in the tight struggle to push his torrid run to 13 goals in the Heat’s last 14 contests. The rookie put the Heat ahead early but Iowa responded just 54 seconds later, Dmitry Sokolov’s first of two scores in the second frame to give the Wild the edge heading into the third. After Philp tied the game at two apiece, Sam Anas put the Wild ahead 3-2 until Kirkland’s late marker. Kyle Bauman then played hero 2:08 into overtime, giving the Wild their first win at Stockton Arena. The Heat has now recorded a point in five-straight games and six of its last seven overall.
