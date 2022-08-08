Cosumnes River College Athletic Director Collin Pregliasco has announced the hiring of Samuel Kirby as the interim women's basketball coach.
"We are ecstatic to announce the hiring of Samuel Kirby to lead our women's basketball program and welcome his wife Aspen and his son Samuel Kirby III to the Hawk Family," said Pregliasco. "We are so fortunate to add such a quality coach, recruiter, and high character person. He is an exceptional coach with a demonstrated commitment to the student-athlete experience and I am excited for him to get started."
Kirby comes to Cosumnes River College with 15 years of intercollegiate coaching experience including 10 years at the Division I level.
Kirby's collegiate coaching resume includes stints as an assistant coach at Sacramento State (2021-22), Seattle U (2018-21), Cal Poly (2011-18), Cañada JC (2010-11), Shoreline JC (2008-10) and Seattle as a student assistant in 2007-08.
"As a young assistant coach, you dream of being a head coach one day," Kirby said. You dream of having the opportunity to be able to run your own program. My dream came true. I couldn't be a happier man right now."
As a student-athlete, Kirby played two seasons for Seattle University from 2005-2007 and was a team captain of the 2007 squad which won 20 games and advanced to the NCAA Div. II Tournament. Kirby still ranks among the top five players in program history in career 3-point percentage (4th, .413) and steals per game (5th, 1.7).
Kirby is a two-time all-conference selection while playing for Coach Brian Katz at San Joaquin Delta College. During those two seasons, he helped the Mustangs to a pair of conference championships and a 52-8 combined record. The 2004-05 squad finished with a program-best 30-2 record and reached the Final Four of the state tournament.
Kirby is also a graduate of Sacramento's Foothill High School where Kirby helped the program to the 2003 Div. III state championship and a 34-2 record. He was named all-state in 2003 and was a two-time all-league selection.
"I'm in my hometown, coaching the game I love, surrounded by people I love - not sure if it gets better than that. Thank you to everyone that was involved in the process. Thank you to my beautiful wife for always believing in me. I'm super excited to get started on building this program to an elite level."
