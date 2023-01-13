With a heart-breaking loss in their recent memory – a 71-69 defeat at Grant on Wednesday – Monterey Trail overcame a slow start to run right by Laguna Creek Friday, 70-60, to pull into a first place tie with the Cardinals at 3-1 after two weeks of Metro Conference play.
Once the Mustangs’ offense got started, scoring but five points in the opening period, the talent and quickness overcame a very good Laguna Creek team, all playing in front of a boisterous crowd at Monterey Trail High School.
Laguna Creek behind the scoring of Dante Walls led throughout the first half. After K.J. Ramey sunk a bucket with 4:40 left in the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 31-30 lead, Monterey Trail went on a 11-0 run thanks to a series of steals and quick runs to the bucket by Damarion Vann-Kelly, Brandon Gibson and Kentrell Kelly. From there, the Cardinals couldn’t get much closer.
Leading scorer Varick Lewis scored 14 points, seven under his season average, but he was key to running the Mustangs’ offense and had several pretty assists.
“I’ve been working passing the ball around a little more because everybody knows I can score,” Lewis said. “I just love it to make my teammates look better by giving them the bucket out there. I just loved this environment tonight. It was great out there.”
Mustangs’ head coach Robert Fields said it was great to have four guys in double figures, Kelly with 24, Lewis with 14, Gibson scored 11 and Vann-Kelly had 10.
“It is great we are nine to ten-deep,” he said. “Probably six or seven of those guys can get a 20-point scoring game. It’s an adjustment for Varick and he’s doing a great job at it. We preach it to him, we watch a lot of film, teaching him how to make the right basketball play.”
Fields said Friday’s game was huge following the disappointing loss at Grant, the Mustangs’ first loss to a Sac-Joaquin Section team this season.
“We got some great experience traveling to Vegas and to San Diego (in December) because we were playing some extremely tough teams,” Fields said. “But, that was all about giving them some experiences and getting them battle-tested.”
Monterey Trail (8-9, 3-1) 70, Laguna Creek (16-4, 3-1) 60
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Laguna Creek 9 18 8 25 60
Monterey Tr. 5 20 21 24 70
Top Scorers: Kelly (MT) 24, Lewis (MT) 14, Gibson (MT) 11, Vann-Kelly (MT) 10
Walls (LC) 22
