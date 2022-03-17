Former Cosumnes Oaks and Florin football defensive coach Jason Kelley has been hired as the head varsity coach at Valley High School. Kelley spent last season on Dan Davis' staff at Florin, but prior to that was a defensive coach at Cosumnes Oaks under both Ryan Gomes and Derrick Milgrim.
Kelley’s a father of three, his son Reece, a football player at Cosumnes Oaks and his younger daughter, Amaria, was a standout volleyball player. Reece currently plays at Kansas Wesleyan University while Amaria plays at Fresno State.
He owns an auto repair shop locally, so between his business and coaching, Kelley is a busy man.
He’s getting the opportunity to coach at his alma mater where he played football one year.
“In watching my (oldest) daughter who cheered for Florin Youth Football, I would complain how terrible the football teams were,” Kelley admitted. “So my wife would say,’Instead of complaining, go help.’ That was a long time ago. When I got out there to help I found out it is more about teaching than the bad coaches realize.”
Kelley became a head coach at the youth level and had a level of success.
“I wanted to teach the guys the game,” he explained. “A lot of things can be overcome by understanding the game, not just talent, not just bigger, stronger, faster than you.”
When the job was opened at Valley recently, Kelley jumped at the chance with the backing of his wife.
“I always wanted to be a varsity head coach,” he said. “If that opportunity ever presented itself, I wanted to do whatever it took to being prepared. And, with my ties to Valley – I roamed those halls and had an amazing time in high school.”
The Vikings were 1-7 last season, having to forfeit a pair of games. It's been eight years since Valley had a winning record in football and that was 2014 when the Dave Filan-coached squad was 6-4 and made an appearance in the Division III playoffs.
In 2016 Valley was put into a new league with other area high schools which had struggled the past few years in athletic success – Natomas, West Campus, Johnson, Cordova and Florin. Since then the Vikings have done pretty well in the Greater Sacramento League in most of its sports.
“(Last season at Florin) I got a chance to look at what was being done in that league, how to attack it, how to game plan for it,” Kelley said. “You see a lot of rawness but not a lot of technique. You see a lot of kids making plays just flat out by being better athletes. But, if we teach how to be in the right spot, if we teach how to block, if we teach how to tackle, if you’re in the right spot in just a couple plays, you’ll surprise some people.”
As a first-year coach he’s planning on talking to the eighth graders at Valley’s feeder middle school, Jackman, hoping the athletes there want to come play for him rather than going to another area school which has had a record of more success in football.
“You lay out the vision of your school and make them feel welcome,” he said. “I want him to understand what it means to play this game safely.”
This fall the Vikings schedule looks like one that would give them a chance to win a few games. They’ll open with Burbank, then play at Ponderosa and at Valley Christian in Roseville. Other non-league games will be at home against Mira Loma and at Foothill.
Kelley’s now had a chance to meet his players and has begun hiring his coaching staff.
“There will not be a dull moment with these guys, I promise,” Kelley said.
Pacific Coast League will return
Minor League Baseball Wednesday announced the return of the historical names for the 11 leagues that comprise the player development system for Major League Baseball’s 30 Clubs. During the 2021 season, the leagues had regional names (Triple-A East, Triple-A West, etc.) while the rights to the use of the historic league names were in the process of being acquired by MLB.
“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. “We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”
As part of ongoing fan communications and feedback, MLB formally updated the initial classification levels to Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A. All league logos from the 2019 season will return, with the exception of a new logo for the Pacific Coast League.
