Aaron Kallhoff, a veteran collegiate coach with more than two decades of experience as an assistant and head coach, has been named the head coach of Sacramento State’s women’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Mark Orr announced on Monday. He is the seventh head coach in the program’s Division I history.
"I am thrilled to welcome Aaron Kallhoff as the new leader of our women’s basketball program,” Orr said. “He is a dynamic coach and recruiter who is relentless in pursuit of excellence, as evidenced by his outstanding 20-year track record of elevating numerous programs at every level of college basketball.
“Aaron will help transform the lives of our student-athletes on the court, in the classroom, and in their overall development. We are very excited that he and his wife, Josie, and their children, Camden, Caylix, and Capri, are joining our Hornet family and I am confident that he will lead Sacramento State women’s basketball into a successful future.”
Named as one of the most impactful high-major assistant coaches by Silver Waves Media and chosen as one the nation’s top assistant coaches by Top Connect and Women’s Basketball Insider, Kallhoff (pronounced CALL-off) joins the Hornets after helping BYU sign a top-25 nationally ranked recruiting class for 2023-24. He spent the seven years prior to that at Power 5 women’s basketball programs at Penn State (2021-22), LSU (2018-21), and TCU (2015-18).
Along the way, Kallhoff has had a hand in recruiting some of the best and brightest student-athletes at the high school and junior college levels. In addition to his class at BYU, his 2016-17 class at TCU was ranked No. 6 in the country while his 2019-20 class at LSU was ranked No. 20 according to ESPNW. Four of his signees at the Division I level have been named their respective state’s Gatorade High School Players of the Year.
He has also mentored five players who have gone on to join WNBA teams: Adut Bulgak (12th overall selection by the New York Liberty in 2016), Aundrea Gamble (Los Angeles Sparks), Zahna Medley (San Antonio Stars), Khalya Pointer (13th overall selection by the Las Vegas Aces in 2022), and Faustine Aifuwa (35th overall selection by Las Vegas in 2022). All told, Kallhoff has had 21 student-athletes go on to sign professional contracts globally.
Kallhoff also has two years of Division I experience at Arkansas State (2013-15) and 10 years at the junior college level with women’s basketball programs at Trinity Valley Community College (2012-13) in Athens, Texas, Hill College (2008-12) in Hillsboro, Texas, and Allen County Community College (2007-08) in Iola, Kansas. In addition, Kallhoff served as an assistant with the men’s basketball programs at Seward County Community College (2006-07) and Allen County Community College (2003-06).
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity given by President Dr. Robert Nelsen, Director of Athletics Mark Orr, Senior Associate Athletics Director Pamm Zierfuss-Hubbard, and the rest of the great administration at Sacramento State,” Kallhoff said. “I look forward to building on the momentum from this past year’s success and winning championships for many years to come. Our staff will invest endlessly into the student-athletes of our program both on and off the court. My family and I couldn’t be more excited and thankful to be joining the Hornet Family and moving to the amazing city of Sacramento.”
Before embarking on his coaching journey, Kallhoff started his playing career at the junior college level, playing one season at both Iowa Central Community College and Northeast Nebraska Community College before transferring to Bemidji State where he was a two-year starter for the Beavers, leading all of NCAA Division II in assist-to-turnover ratio as a senior.
Off the court, he represented Bemidji State as a chairman for Special Olympics and the United Way Foundation as well as serving as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Kallhoff graduated from Bemidji State in 2003 with a degree in mass communications and a double concentration in public relations/advertising and electronic media. He and his wife, Josie, have three children, Camden, Caylix, and Capri.
