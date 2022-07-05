Before you know it we’ll all be loading into the family vehicle and heading over to one of our local football stadiums and enjoying a Friday Night Lights experience, Elk Grove-style.
Beginning with this Friday's issue of the Citizen (available on newsstands throughout Elk Grove), we’ll preview the 10 local teams; the nine Elk Grove Unified School District clubs and Bradshaw Christian High School. In the Aug. 12 edition of the Citizen we’ll compile all the previews into a 32-page insert which will include features on some of the senior standouts and along with schedules for each team.
The Elk Grove-area schools compete in three different leagues. Five EGUSD schools play in the Delta League; Elk Grove, Franklin, Cosumnes Oaks, Pleasant Grove and Sheldon. Two play in the Metro Conference, Laguna Creek and Monterey Trail. And, two EGUSD schools compete in the Greater Sacramento League, Valley and Florin.
Bradshaw Christian plays in the Sierra Valley Conference.
The 2022 season will offer several new and interesting stories for the local fans. Here are a few:
Joseph McCray is the new head coach at Franklin. He’s a former head coach at Sacramento High School. He replaces Evan Boylan who is now an assistant coach at Monterey Trail.
Grant High School, after several years playing football in the Sierra Foothill League, will begin playing its gridiron contests in the Metro Conference. Since league realignment in 2018 the other Pacer sports were played in the Metro. That will continue in ’22. This also means the Metro Conference teams will play six games in conference this season and four non-conference games.
Josh Crabtree has returned to high school coaching after a 10 year hiatus. He’s the first year head coach at Pleasant Grove. He formerly coached and taught at Sheldon, then coached the offensive line for three seasons at American River College.
Football juggernaut De LaSalle will make its first appearance ever in Elk Grove. The Spartans will play at Monterey Trail on Aug. 26. Last season the Mustangs traveled to Concord and were handed a 69-6 defeat.
Another new head coach is Jason Kelley at Valley. He’s an alumnus of the high school, playing for Dave Hoskins. He’s coached defense at Cosumnes Oaks and at Florin. This will be his first head coaching opportunity on the high school level.
The Greater Sacramento League has grown by one team. This fall they welcome Foothill High School. They join Florin, Valley, Cordova, Johnson, Natomas and West Campus. The League will be considered a Division IV league by the Sac-Joaquin Section. West Campus does not field a football team.
Drew Rickert starts his 17th season as head coach at Bradshaw Christian in the fall. Interestingly, the other Sierra Valley Conference football teams have first-year coaches.
Mason and Myles McFarland will make their varsity debut at Cosumnes Oaks. The twin brothers’ older brother, Christian, just completed his first season of pro ball playing for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. Christian had a key interception late in the championship game to seal the Stallions' win.
New Placer County high school, Twelve Bridges, begins varsity play in 22-23. They will compete in the Pioneer Valley League alongside two schools moving into the Sac-Joaquin Section from the North Section, Sutter and Wheatland.
Rio Linda is moving into the Golden Empire League along with schools such as Woodland and Dixon. In the south, Linden is moving to the San Joaquin Athletic Association alongside most of the Stockton schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.