The co-ed tennis squad from Laguna Creek Sports Club won the USTA Junior National Co-ed Team championship Oct. 9 in Orlando, Fla. The team was made up of area high school-aged tennis players, most attending Elk Grove Unified schools, coached by Mark Fairchild and Alex Villareal.
“I was lucky and blessed to be a part of the craziest, wildest, emotional, kids cramping, epic, nerve wracking Junior Team Tennis Match,” Fairchild said. “The USTA National Junior Team Championship Committee called it the greatest match in the history of the USTA National Junior Team Championships.”
The championship match took six-and-a-half hours to complete before the Laguna Creek team defeated a team from Knoxville, Tenn., 44-43. The Tennesee team, named “Southern” took a nine-game lead after the girl's singles and doubles matches.
“Things were looking bleak until Nadaul Cheam played maybe the greatest match of his life winning 6-0, 6-0 over the Southern singles player,” Fairchild said. “Thus, going into the final team match, which is mixed doubles, Laguna Creek was down just one game.”
The duo of Ted Nguyen and Nahreen Cheam win the first set 6-4 to give Laguna Creek a one- game lead.
“Then we take a quick lead just to see Southern come back and serve at 5-3 (40-15) for what would be the National Championship,” Fairchild described. “These are three National Championship Points and Ted & Nahreen come back and win the game to deny Southern the Championship.”
Southern won the next game to win the set 6-4 and so both teams had won the same amount of games in the mixed doubles. Laguna Creek had to win the 10-point third set tiebreaker to finish in a tie with Southern.
“Laguna Creek, with Ted Nguyen cramping at 3-2 in the tiebreaker, won it in a heart-stopping tiebreaker, 11-9,” Fairchild said. “Thus, the team game score is tied at 44-all. To break the tie in a team match to decide the winner you play a super tiebreaker to 10 with each team selecting one boy and one girl for mixed doubles to decide the National Championship. Laguna Creek won the tiebreaker, 10-5. Final score: Laguna Creek 45, Southern 44!”
The Laguna Creek Coed 18's team was made up of Nahreen Cheam, Aileena Hu, Irene Huang, Claire Marshall, Nadaul Cheam, Alex Eisenberg, Ted Nguyen and Jonah Rosenthal.
“Winning the USTA National Junior Team Championships is very, very hard,” Fairchild added. “There has been only three teams from NorCal to win the National Championship in the history of the event. Two have been from Laguna Creek Sports Club. The first being five years ago in 2017 with our Coed 18's Team made up of Kyia Jackson, Kyla Jackson, JayLynn Tan, Hallie Wilson, Alex Fung, Luke Gravel, Jeremy Schubert and Patrick Wall.”
Here is the summary of the team matches played in Orlando last week:
Laguna Creek 60 Daytona Beach, Fla. 5
Laguna Creek 60 Austin, Tex. (defending champs) 36
Laguna Creek 54 Santa Fe, N.M. 24
Semi Finals - Laguna Creek 54 Tulsa, Okla. 36
Finals - Laguna Creek 45 Knoxville, Tennessee 44
National Champs!!!
