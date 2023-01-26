Franklin Jr. Wildcats announced Wednesday all three of its competitive cheer teams have won the national championship at the Jamz Cheer & Dance National Championship competition held Jan. 21-22 in Las Vegas, Nev.
The organization's three teams, composed of cheerleader athletes ages 7-14 (8U, 10U & 14U) demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition, as they wowed judges and spectators with their winning routines. The team's routines featured challenging stunts, tumbling, and dance, earning them first place as well as the highest overall score in their divisions.
"We are incredibly proud of our athletes and their hard work and dedication," Maryssa Phillips, cheer coordinator and head coach of the 8U team said. "They have been training intensively for months to perfect their routines, and it's a tremendous honor to witness their success on the national stage."
The Jamz national championship win is a significant achievement for Franklin Jr. Wildcats Football and Cheer organization, which aims to provide a positive and empowering environment for young athletes to develop their skills and self-confidence. The organization offers their programs for athletes of all levels and ages 6-14, including recreational and competitive teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.