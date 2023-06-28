Former Elk Grove High School wrestler and current co-head wrestling coach for the Thundering Herd, Nick Jordan, will host a one-day anti-bullying seminar on Aug. 12. The event is aimed at inspiring and guiding the youth towards building a more harmonious society and will feature keynote speakers including Kenny Wiggins, an 11-year NFL veteran, who played high school football at Elk Grove and is now a businessman in Fresno.
Jordan is also owner of the Elk Grove Wrestling Academy, 9733 Kent St. The academy serves not just as a wrestling ground, but also as the home of Team Alpha Male Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Elk Grove, establishing it as one of the top training facilities of its kind in the United States.
Jordan is a fervent advocate for personal development and self-discipline. He is attuned to the challenges faced by today's youth and seeks to provide a safe, positive environment for their growth. His belief is that cultivating discipline through sports not only brings out athletic prowess but also encourages overall personal and social development.
Anyone interested in attending should phone Jordan at (916) 897-7034 or Charlie Zamora of Warriorz Crossfit on Elk Grove Blvd.
