University of California, Merced women’s volleyball senior Jaysonna Johnson, a Cosumnes Oaks High School alum, was named the California Pacific Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Oct. 15.
The honor is the second of the year for Johnson, third of her career and it comes after anchoring the Bobcats to wins over Pacific Union College and Simpson University.
Johnson averaged 3.5 kills and 0.67 blocks per set over the two matches as the Bobcats matched their best ever start through conference play at 5-3.
The senior began her week on Thursday, October 10 with a season-high 14 kills and a .632 hitting percentage in a sweep over PUC. Taking into account that Johnson played just two of the three sets, her seven kills/set is the best per set average in any match during her four-year career. Aside from Johnson, only Erin Clark of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has averaged seven kills per set in a Cal Pac match this year.
In the four-set win over Simpson, Johnson registered seven kills and a season-high four solo blocks. Her four solo blocks upped her 2019 count to 27, putting her over the quarter century mark for the third consecutive season. Johnson is also eight solo blocks away from breaking her own program record set in the 2017 season.
Overall, Johnson’s strong week brings her season totals to 126 kills (1.97/set) and 66 total blocks (1.03/set). Both of the Sacramento, Calif., natives blocking numbers are good for first in the California Pacific Conference.
The senior is currently on pace to become the only player in Cal Pac history to average at least one block per set in four consecutive seasons.
Johnson is UC Merced’s all-time leader in blocks with 396 and hitting percentage at a .309. She is also now the first middle blocker in program history to win two weekly honors in a single-season.
Overall, UC Merced women’s volleyball has collected four California Pacific Conference Player of the Week awards this year.
Across the athletics department, UC Merced student athletes have combined for ten weekly honors in the 2019-20 season.
Women’s volleyball continues their conference slate this Thursday when the Bobcats travel to Pasadena, Calif., for an 8 p.m. match against Providence Christian College.
– UC Merced
