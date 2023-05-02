Jesuit's boys golf team led by Matthew Miyamoto's five-under par 67, grabbed the 2023 Delta League Golf Championship in an 18-hole tournament Monday at WildHawk Golf Club. The Marauders scored a team 362, 10 strokes better than Davis. Third place went to Pleasant Grove with a 377.
Those three schools will advance to next Monday's Division I championship along with six individuals, Braden Brockway of Franklin, Ethan Sidon of Frankly, Beckham Lombardi of Elk Grove, Yuvray Bar of Cosumnes Oaks, Austin Hannah of Elk Grove and Austin Lewis of Sheldon.
Franklin finished fourth as a team with a score of 401. Had they scored a 400 or less the entire team would have qualified for the Division I tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.