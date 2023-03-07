Ask any baseball coach and they’ll tell you when the small things go your way in a game, it typically results in runs and, of course, with more runs comes more wins.
That’s happened already this season for the Franklin Wildcats, the defending Delta League champions and the odds-on favorites to repeat this spring. Tuesday’s non-league home game against Granite Bay was an example of the little things piling up, resulting in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Grizzlies.
The Wildcats’ top player Nolan Stevens came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 2-1. There were two strikes on Stevens. He chased a slow pitch falling out of the strike zone and missed. The ball hit the dirt and bounced high and all the way to the backstop. Stevens sprinted to first and the inning was kept alive.
Then Nic Abraham was plunked with a pitch and runners were on first and second. Then a pair of sharply hit infield singles, by freshmen Jason Harris and Dylan Minnatee, and Franklin celebrated their third win in as many games.
“That’s crazy that happened,” Stevens said. “I don’t think you’ll strike out with two outs and still win the game your entire life.”
Head coach Bryan Kilby was all grins that his team, held to one hit going into the seventh inning, pulled one out.
“We didn’t hit the ball well today,” Kilby said. “We battled, we saw some good arms. We found ways to get on base.”
Franklin won the Delta last season with youth and, though they are a year older, there was room this spring for Minnatee and Harris to make the varsity roster.
“Harris, who played second for us, comes in and pitches and keeps us in the game,” Kilby said. “Their futures are so bright.”
Stevens got the start and went four innings, allowing just one unearned run.
“I like how we’re competing,” Kilby said of his team’s 3-0 start to the 2023 season. “We’ve had to deal with a bit of adversity with the weather and not a typical season thus far. We hadn’t practiced on the field in over a week. Yesterday all we did the whole time was take water off the field.”
More rain is forecasted the rest of the week, but games are scheduled Wednesday at Whitney and Friday, a home game with Oak Ridge. On Monday, Franklin opens the Delta League with a 4 p.m. game at Sheldon.
The Delta League baseball schedule is three games a week against the same opponent, mostly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, changing home sites in the middle of the week. The Wildcats play Sheldon, Jesuit and Davis before spring break, then take on Elk Grove, Cosumnes Oaks and Pleasant Grove in April.
Delta League’s returning MVP
Stevens may be 0-for-9 in the first three games this season, but the Franklin standout will get his share of hits before the end of this, his senior season. Stevens is already signed to play college baseball at Mississippi State, but last summer spent a week with Major League Baseball’s Player Development Program. He and 90 of the top high school juniors worked out with pro coaches and players.
“Perhaps the biggest part of the PDP was learning the mental side,” Stevens said. “We were able to be with big league guys. They teach you not just the physical part of the game and playing it right, but the part there was learning the mental side of baseball.”
Stevens is a left-hander who can throw with the best of them and he showed that Tuesday allowing jus one hit while striking out three and walking one.
“I think it’s been pretty good,” he said. “The arm feels good. I’ve been throwing lots of strikes. I like that I have a defense behind me who is comfortable in making plays and I think it’s going to be a good year both on the bump and in the box.”
And for the next six to seven weeks Stevens is all about leading Franklin to what would be its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship. The MLB Draft of Amateur Players, where he’s considered a high prospect, comes much later.
“I’m not even thinking about that,” he says. “I am thinking about winning a Section championship and a Northern California championship. For me, it’s one game at a time and today we won and it’s fun to win. It’s a kid’s game.”
