Most professional wrestling fans are glued to their televisions Mondays to watch “RAW, a long-standing show produced by World Wrestling Entertainment. In the early days, everything was performed live on the air. “RAW” matches over the years have moved around the country, stopping off in Sacramento at both ARCO Arena and Golden One Center on a few occasions.
In later years, more “live-for-TV” shows came and went. Nielsen television audience ratings, even to these days, show pro wrestling one of the most popular on cable TV.
These wrestlers (well, really, they are performers) all started somewhere way out of the limelight. In small arenas and similar venues lots of young men and women toil in the rings hoping to eventually catch the attention of a booker or promoter who would sign them in larger matches, which, of course, means bigger paydays.
Michael Flanagan is an area podcaster who follows these smaller, more regional wrestling organizations and the up-and-coming performers in the Sacramento area. Like so many fans, he got started young.
“I appreciated the real-life superhero value the stars bring with those larger-than-life personalities,” he said. “As I aged, I appreciated it more as an art form, the physicality, the story-telling.”
Flanagan follows about five pro wrestling organizations who operate at small venues around northern California. He says there are thousands of people in the region who appreciate pro wrestling because of the uniqueness of the shows.
“I don’t think there is any artform quite like wrestling,” Flanagan said. “As much a sport, it is a form of entertainment. You can watch them (on television) and then you can go to the Golden One Center and see these wrestlers in real life, as they play out their roles, go along that roller coaster ride; cheer them as they pursue that championship or boo them as they say, ‘Sacramento sucks.’ There’s just nothing else like that.”
Supreme Pro Wrestling is one of the local wrestling organizations around Sacramento. They have matches the third Sunday of the month at Soccer World on Kent Street in Elk Grove.
There are both men and women who wrestle for the SPW. Eliza Hammer is one of the regulars.
“I enjoy myself doing what I am doing,” Hammer said. “My dream is to definitely make (wrestling) into a career.”
One day Hammer hopes to see herself in matches on RAW (or the Friday WWE television show, “Smackdown”) taking on one of the stars such as Rhonda Rousey, Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair.
“I am a bit of a hard-hitter, kind of like Asuka,” Hammer said. “I try to do my own thing and try to stand out in my own way. I try not to be too similar to anyone.”
The women’s division in pro wrestling these days seems to be at an equal footing to the men. And, as grueling as the sport is, there is always opportunities for new faces to be introduced. Once that occurs, the money really starts flowing.
Hammer, also known as “Madam Extreme,” is waiting for that opportunity, so she’s working on her ring techniques through the Supreme Pro Wrestling Academy which is run by “Sir Samarai.”
“I started training five years ago and I still attend training,” Hammer said. “One thing my trainers imparted on me is that the only way to get better is to get better. So, I not only wrestling weekends for the SPW, but Monday and Wednesday nights I am training at the SPW Academy.”
However, she says working the shows is very important for pro wrestlers.
“There is definitely another element to it at shows, like interacting with the audience, that you can only get at a show,” she said. “At the end of each show I take it back to my trainers and ask, ‘Did you see this? What did you think of what I did?’ and get their feedback.”
For “Madam Extreme,” it’s now waiting for the right person to see her in action.
“I want them to say, ’Now, there’s someone unique,’” she said.
