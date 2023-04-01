We are basically halfway through the Delta League baseball schedule. And, the threat of rain seems to be on hold for a while. Postponed games are being rescheduled this and next week and by that time just about every team will have played at least nine league games.
Looking at the current standings (as of 4/1/23) the usual suspects are sitting atop; Elk Grove at 9-0, Franklin at 8-1 and Davis at 7-2.
The Thundering Herd, in Joe Bellotti’s sixth season as head coach, has settled in with an overall mark of 12-1, with its only loss to this point at the hands of Valley Christian of San Jose. With the talented roster at defending league champion Franklin, it’s no surprise to most they are where they are entering April. But the Thundering Herd had lost guys such as Aiden Jimenez and A.J. Hutcheson to Oregon State and Kade Brown to Sacramento State. So, Bellotti is quite well pleased with the boys who have stepped up this season and taken on key roles on the mound.
“We’re real happy with where we are at,” he said. “With the way the schedule is set up in the second half we had to put ourselves into this position. But, we’ve got our work cut out for us still with teams that will be playoff teams right down the stretch.”
After this week Elk Grove jumps right back into the Delta schedule with three-game series against Franklin, Davis and Jesuit, in that order.
Bellotti particularly named guys such as junior outfielder Troy Taylor who is leading the Herd in hits.
“He has just excelled and leading the way offensively in several categories for us,” he said.
Freshman Chase Groves, who had three hits in Elk Grove’s 7-3 win Friday over Sheldon, has been a welcomed addition.
Even though Elk Grove Unified went on spring break two weeks ago, most of the well-known tournaments around the region in both baseball and softball are this week. The Herd left Sunday on its annual trip to San Diego for the Lions Club Tournament. Over the years Elk Grove has returned from San Diego, Bellotti says, a better baseball team.
“We’re going there, because of our track record and our success there, to play in the top division,” Bellotti said. “We’re the only NorCal team in that top division. There are years we’ve gone there and done really well and years we’ve gone there and didn’t do as well, but every year we come back and play really well.”
Elk Grove will play Cathedral Catholic on April 3, Point Loma on April 4 and St. Augustine on April 5.
Huskies softball beat @CosumnesOaksHS 15-1.Jaylee Ojo 2 1P, H, 0 ER, 6 K, WKwinci Brown 3 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 K, SVSakora Harvell 2x3, R, 6 RBI, 2B, Grand Slam, #webgemMakayla Keseloff 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, HRJaylee Marshall 4x5, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B pic.twitter.com/mApW34Itob— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) April 1, 2023
Softball
Just like the Thundering Herd, Sheldon softball has made it a point to attend a tough regional tournament during Easter week. Starting Thursday, the Huskies will be at the Livermore Stampede taking on schools such as Liberty of Brentwood, Livermore and Dublin. After a 15-1 romp over Cosumnes Oaks March 31, which included a Coco Harvell grand slam and a couple web gems, Sheldon took on previously undefeated Franklin on Monday and 9-3 Pleasant Grove on Wednesday.
This week Elk Grove will play a pair of non-league games, Monday at Vacaville and Thursday at Laguna Creek. The Herd will go into those contests at 5-6 overall and 1-1 in the Delta after Friday’s disappointing 4-2 loss to St. Francis. That was the Troubadours’ first win of the season.
Herd coach Amanda Buck was frustrated following that game with how hard her girls hit the softball, yet they all were stroked right at someone.
“(St. Francis) played extremely well on defense, I don’t they made a mistake,” Buck said. “Their infield was very solid.”
Earlier in the week Elk Grove romped right over Cosumnes Oaks, 19-1, with 11 hits and four doubles. The Herd walked an amazing 13 times in that game.
“CO has position players pitching for them which makes it tough,” Buck explained.
But the next day Elk Grove couldn’t do much against St. Francis. Two errors by the Herd turned into three runs for the Troubies in the third inning. Herd pitcher Madison Carda surrendered only three hits but did hit four batters which came back to haunt Elk Grove.
“I feel we should be playing better,” Buck said. “We need to really limit our mistakes and we are not making the plays we should be making.”
Buck says she is still figuring out her lineup, now 11 games into the season.
“These girls need to be stepping up and we’ll play those who are stepping up,” she said.
3rd straight day of baseball in San Francisco ended with a 3rd place finish at the Surf City Classic for the 2nd straight year. @SacBee_JoeD @JohnHullEG @deric_quigley pic.twitter.com/HscmOgG6en— FHSPanthersBaseball (@panthers_fhs) April 2, 2023
Monterey Trail 8, Inderkum 1
Monterey Trail Baseball defeated Inderkum 8-1 on Saturday in the Del Campo Easter Tournament. Vince Arcuri pitched six innings for the win. Arcuri, Siaosi Hafoka and Mario Navarro had two hits each. Hafoka and Elias Roche had two RBIs apiece. Roche hit a double.
The Mustangs play Monday and Tuesday in the Del Campo Easter Tournament before returning home vs Florin on Thursday, April 6.
