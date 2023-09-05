We know where to find Chris and Tina Nixon Saturday afternoons this fall. It’s wherever Sacramento City College plays a football game. Their two sons, Sean and Scott, are key members of the Panthers’ offense this season, getting the rare opportunity to be teammates on the collegiate level.
Sean is the sophomore quarterback while Scott, a year removed from a stellar senior season at Sheldon, is the “H” back for coach Dannie Walker. City College is a team with 26 graduates of an Elk Grove Unified high school on the roster.
Saturday the Nixon’s had prime seats at Hughes Stadium where the Panthers hosted cross-town rival American River in the 2023 season opener. City College dropped a 19-7 decision to the Beavers thanks to an excellent defensive performance which held the Panthers to a minus-11 yards rush. Sean was 11-of-22 passing for 49 yards. Scott caught seven of those balls for 20 yards.
For Chris, Saturday afternoon was a bit of a breather away from his football job as coach of the Sheldon Huskies. He likely didn’t get much sleep the night before after his team dropped its second straight game, a 48-14 decision to Tracy. The week prior, Sheldon lost a 41-6 contest at Vacaville.
Over the 20-plus years of high school coaching, Nixon hasn’t had to deal with two straight weeks of one-sided defeats. Yet, he’s finding positives in his 2023 team to hopefully get things headed back the other way.
“The biggest piece of that is the outgoing varsity seniors because they were the glue to the whole thing and provided a tremendous amount of leadership,” Nixon said. “You had others transfer out who had varsity eligibility left which will affect you as a program from the experience standpoint.”
The past two seasons Sheldon was a contender for the Delta League football championship. His teams were qualifiers in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s playoffs. This year may be different, and it sort of started to show itself over the summer. Nixon and his coaching staff started hearing of returning varsity players transferring to other schools.
Two of them, John Tofi, Jr., and “little” brother Tommie, moved to San Francisco and they are now playing for Archbishop Riordan. William Buck is now at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego.
Others are playing at schools such as Elk Grove, Laguna Creek and Pleasant Grove. Perhaps the most talented of that exodus, running back Devin Green, was informed by Section officials on Aug. 28 his transfer to Grant was denied citing violation of CIF Bylaws 207 and 510. Those rules prohibit a player practicing with his new school before they are enrolled in the school.
The Citizen has emailed both Grant football coach Carl Reed and Section officials asking for clarification on the ruling. As of press time, there has been no reply from either party.
That’s a sad thing given Green had reported on his “X” (Twitter) accounts posted he had received scholarship offers from numerous colleges and had verbally committed to play for UNLV.
Through all this drama, Nixon and his coaching staff, which include several who were on the sidelines with him during the years he had successful teams at Elk Grove, are trying to piece together a competitive team with the Delta League schedule about two weeks off.
“We’re very inexperienced, we’re very green and it hurts to have a couple two-way starters out for three games,” he said.
During a pre-season scrimmage with Oak Ridge seniors Andrew Lopez and Zayden Learson were tossed out by volunteer officials for allegedly taking a swing at members of the Trojans’ team. Nixon says he didn’t see the action on film. Those boys will be in uniform this week when Sheldon plays at Oakdale.
“The numbers on the scoreboard are not a reflection of the kids on this team,” Nixon added optimistically. “It will come, it will come. They’ve had an opportunity to play a lot thus far. They will gain experience and get better.”
The exodus of players from Sheldon is something Nixon claims he doesn’t take personally.
“I hear the affirmations from others that they we’re fighters, they like the culture we have here,” he said. “It’s good to hear that. At times you want to self-reflect and ask, ‘What can I do better’ and “What am I doing wrong?’, but in general, I’ve got an outstanding coaching staff, I’ve got young guys coming back and wanting to coach, so I think we have a good culture there.”
Larson wins in Darlington
NASCAR playoffs have started and this past weekend Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson made a big move towards the season championship by winning the Southern 500 at Darlington, S.C.
“It’s a race I’ve wanted to win for a very long time,” he said during his post-race celebration in the winner’s circle. “I’ve been close a couple of times, but just things didn’t work out whether I went into the wall or beat out of the pits.”
The win assures Larson will advance into the next round of 12 drivers in NASCAR’s playoffs.
Larson won the Cup Series championship in 2021.
