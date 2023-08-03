I am back after the longest vacation the wife and I have ever taken in our 40 years of marriage, 14 days. We met four family members in Anchorage, Alaska, and toured the 49th state via train and motor coach. We also spent four days in the Yukon, the far northwest territory of Canada. The whole time I saw nothing but beauty in trees, mountains, rivers, natural lakes, an occasional moose and bear with virtually no signs of human civilization. I brought back rocks for my rock garden from the foot of a glacier. I panned for gold and got about 20 bucks worth. I flew a float plane off the Yukon River and buzzed around the mountain tops surroundings Dawson City.
It was a bucket list thing for us. I highly recommend it for you, too. Most of the distance you can’t find cell coverage nor WiFi. That’s a good thing. We spend too much time with that stuff.
I will say I did have enough cell reception one day that I was thrilled to see J.D. Davis stroke a game-winning home run off the foul pole to win a July 29 game for the San Francisco Giants.
Our waiter at a Skagway restaurant was the grandson of pro wrestling great Larry “the Axe” Hennig. I had the opportunity in the mid-1980s to announce a couple matches where Hennig and his son, Curt (who later became “Mr. Perfect”) tag teamed to take on the infamous Road Warriors.
But, sports, politics, daily schedules all took a 14-day backseat in the North Country and it was great. The weather was terrific with clear skies and 70-degree days with the exception of a rainy day in Ketchikan.
The only sign of sports in that country were the occasional outdoor hockey arenas. Wish a hockey team would establish itself in either Sacramento or Stockton. The lively crowds at the Stockton Arena for the Thunder/Heat games were memorable experiences.
If you want some recommendations or have questions about traveling through the north country, email me at egsports@valleyoakpress.com and I’ll respond as quickly and as thoroughly as I can.
T-Minus two weeks
Do you realize we kick off the 2023 high school football season in two weeks? Hopefully, you’ve been catching up on our local teams via our team previews in the Citizen and on EGCitizen.com. We’ll be combining all the previews along with a few other features into a 32-page insert which will be in our August 11th edition. Be looking for that special issue.
I will say as we near the opening kickoff I really don’t know how good our local teams will be. You have to think Monterey Trail and Elk Grove will compete for a league championship, but in the Metro Conference Grant is a defending CIF State champion and if their new players pass the transfer protocols of the Sac-Joaquin Section, they could unseat the Mustangs in the Metro, a conference Monterey Trail has dominated since 2018 (By the way, more on Grant’s transfers coming up in the next few days as that story materializes. The Section announced on its website that Sheldon transfer Devin Green is "under review" for alleged pre-enrollment contact by Grant).
Jesuit, likewise, has accumulated talented players and will challenge the Thundering Herd in the Delta League. Franklin and Pleasant Grove will definitely be better, as will Cosumnes Oaks.
I really believe the teams to watch this season will be Laguna Creek and Bradshaw Christian. The Cardinals behind Halim Tholley and Armon Thorntona will be able to score from anywhere on the field. The Pride have Mateo Mojico, Ethan Rickert and a crew of juniors who will be starters for their third year in a row. That experience, plus their run-oriented offensive scheme will likely give Bradshaw a ride deep into the Division VI playoffs.
It’s fun, it’s disc golf
If you’re looking for some exercise, no matter your age, you’ve got to try disc golf. It’s actually pretty simple; take a frisbee-looking hard rubber disc and fling it in the air in the direction of a chain-linked basket. Like real golf, you attempt to cover the distance between your “tee” and the “basket” in as few throws as possible.
There’s a core of disc golf enthusiasts here in Elk Grove. You may follow them on Facebook under the heading, “Elk Grove Disc Golf.”
Their leader is Dennis Palmquist, who talks about the sport with great passion. He says he divides his local group of disc-ers (Is that what you call a participant?) into threes; the beginners are the “Chain Rackers,” intermediates are the “Gold Fish” and the guys and gals who play for real (and for money) are the “Disc Mafia.”
Palmquist says they meet at Elk Grove Regional Park the third Sunday of the month at 7 a.m. and charge everyone $5. He says they’ll change around the disc course in the park a bit to lengthen some holes and challenge the competitors by having them toss around or over obstacles.
The disc golfers who are pretty serious about the sport typically carry three discs when they play. The driver Palmquist says generally can be tossed between 350 and 400 feet.
“They are about the size of a dinner plate,” he said.
The mid-range disc can be hurled 250-300 feet and the putter generally is tossed when the distance is less than 200 feet. Each disc is smaller than a frisbee yet much heavier and thinner.
“I have been playing only about four years and I’m already a scratch golfer,” Palmquist claimed. “So, disc golf is easier.”
His “Disc Mafia” also travel around the region finding disc golf courses to conquer. They play often at Micke Grove Park in Lodi, Shady Oaks in Carmichael along with courses at Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Napa and Grass Valley.
If you’re ever interested in getting into the sport, a good idea would be to read the rules of the game at Professional Disc Golf Association’s website, PDGA.com.
