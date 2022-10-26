Before we get to this week's football predictions, it's worth taking a look at how our local teams' playoff hopes will be affected by the play in Week Ten. It's the final game of the regular season for everyone and most of our clubs will be checking in the gear on Monday.
But, at least three teams will be competing amongst a stout crowd of schools for the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship beginning Nov. 4. Monterey Trail looks like it is headed for a first round bye and, at this point, a three-seed in D-I behind Folsom and possibly Central Catholic. If St. Mary's beats Lincoln, the Rams will be in Division I, too, and they could shove the Mustangs down to a four-seed.
Elk Grove, the Delta League champion, will be either a five- or six-seed, which means they will host a playoff game in the first round. No telling who the opponent may be - Enochs? Gregori?
Sheldon is destined to be about a seven- or eight-seed possibly hosting a playoff game against someone such as Lincoln or Edison.
Where this all gets interesting is in Division II where a few conference champions in Division III may be shoved upwards, such as Antelope and Christian Brothers. The Cal Preps ratings has 7-2 Laguna Creek ranked 14th and fighting with 3-6 Whitney and 7-3 Woodcreek for the 12th and final seed in Division II. First, Whitney must win Friday night at Granite Bay or it won't make the playoffs because it has only three wins. Woodcreek with a 9.6 rating is virtually the same as the Cardinals' 9.2, which means Laguna Creek probably needs to beat Grant at Rutherford Stadium on Friday.
"As for our chances to make the playoffs, your guess is as good as mine," Laguna Creek head coach Ryan Nill said. "Our primary focus right now is playing to our full potential against a very good Grant team. We will worry about us being in or out of the playoffs on Sunday when it is announced."
There will be a football brackets show online on the NFHS Network at around 2 p.m. Sunday.
And, not to forget that Bradshaw Christian will be in the middle of the playoff pack in Division VI.
Predictions - Thursday Night Football
Franklin (2-7, 2-3) vs. Elk Grove (6-3, 5-0)
The regular season finale for both schools shouldn't be that close, but both teams have shown they have lots of underclassmen who have gained plenty of varsity experience this season. Franklin should be better next year. Elk Grove's sophomores have looked quite good at times.
The difference in this game is Elk Grove's dominating offensive and defensive lines. They've shown it en route to the Delta League championship and the Herd should complete a perfect league season Thursday on Senior Night.
Prediction: Elk Grove 32, Franklin 7
Pleasant Grove (1-8, 1-4) vs. Sheldon (6-3, 3-2)
The Eagles have the monkey off their backs now that they have a win. They looked quite good in the 40-20 win over Davis last week.
But, this is an opportunity for the Huskies to get sharp before the playoffs. Jesiah Machado and Scott Nixon should have another big night in passing and receiving, respectively. Barring turnovers, Sheldon should cruise to a win to wrap up the regular season.
Prediction: Sheldon 35, Pleasant Grove 12
Friday Night Football
Laguna Creek (7-2, 4-1) vs. Grant (6-2, 4-1)
This is more than simply for second place behind Monterey Trail in the Metro Conference. This gives the Cardinals an opportunity to earn solidly a spot in the Division II playoffs, as mentioned above. On paper this looks like a one touchdown difference either way. What makes it hard to pick against Grant is the kind of game they played last week in losing to Monterey Trail, 49-42. The Pacers showed they could score from about anywhere on the field.
Laguna Creek has a playoff spot in the balance. That means the Cardinals have a little bit more to play for.
Prediction: Laguna Creek 24, Grant 21
River City (3-5, 2-2) vs. Monterey Trail (7-2, 4-0)
The is a playoff warm-up session for the Mustangs and a good opportunity to empty the bench.
Prediction: Monterey Trail 49, River City 0
Bradshaw Christian (6-2, 2-2) vs. Rosemont (7-2, 3-1)
This will be a close one. Bradshaw would love to run the ball, keep the offense on the field and make the clock run. Plus, a win could mean a home game in the playoffs' opening round for the Pride.
Prediction: Bradshaw Christian 38, Rosemont 31
