During a recent practice at a park in Elk Grove, the IR Academy 07 didn’t need the direction of their coach for the several minutes that he let them go through drills in a timely manner and communicate effectively with one another.
That direction is one of the strengths of the team of seventh grade soccer players, who come from different cities but are based in Elk Grove and over the weekend won the State Cup for their age group.
The IR Academy 07 set the new standard on Feb. 23 as the girls’ soccer team won their fourth straight State Cup Championship.
The IR Academy played the San Francisco Aftershocks FC 07 Black and won 4-0 to set a new record in consecutive State Cup wins.
The 07 Purple team’s journey to even reach the championship game was a long but successful one, playing 10 games to reach the State Cup.
“You have to make through round game, which is four games and round two, which is four games, and the quarterfinal and the semifinal,” to reach the championship game, IR Academy coach Kyle Crist said during practice on Feb. 21.
The team has gone from playing seven versus seven in the team’s first year in the State Cup to 11 versus 11, said Crist, who has coached the same group of athletes for four years.
Some of the players have come from cities such as Modesto and Stockton to play with the team, which features a core group that has been teammates since they were six.
Crist said that his team hadn’t faced SF this year but had shut out the Aftershock 1-0 the last time they faced one another.
He said that the 07 Purple’s strength is the time that they’ve spent together on the field and their prior appearances playing in the State Cup, which Crist estimated involves 180-200 teams competing for the championship.
“The thing that this team has going for them is that they have experience and they’ve been in this position before,” Crist said.
Dulce Capetillo said that spending time off the field has been an asset for the team as well.
“I really think it’s not just our skills and how we play, it’s the bond we have outside of soccer. We hang out and it’s really fun and I feel like that’s part of how we made it this far,” Dulce Capetillo said.
