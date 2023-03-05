The Inderkum Tigers of North Natomas would become the eighth member of a new Delta League setup if the latest proposal brought before the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Realignment Committee is approved. In its most recent meeting on March 2, the committee proposed adding the 2300-student school to the Delta League to join seven of the nine high schools that are a part of the Elk Grove Unified School District.
In the three previous realignment proposals Section officials had Capital Christian’s basketball team a part of the Delta. However, in an effort to make the Delta a full-time eight-team Division I league, Inderkum was added. That is a school which has seen its enrollment numbers increase dramatically the past six years.
Currently, the Tigers compete in the Division III Capital Valley Conference.
This latest proposal brought to the committee kept the Sierra Foothill League – the other Division I league in the north Section – at eight schools with Jesuit/St. Francis and Davis added to the current six-team mix of Folsom, Granite Bay, Oak Ridge, Del Oro, Rocklin and Whitney.
Those in attendance at the recent Realignment Committee meetings say Del Oro officials have asked to be removed from the SFL and go to the CVC. Thus far, that request seems to be falling on deaf ears.
Locally, most officials like the idea of moving Monterey Trail and Laguna Creek back into the Delta to join Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Franklin, Pleasant Grove and Sheldon. Currently they compete in the Metro Conference. The travel would be all within the Elk Grove area, they say, plus in a sport such as football, where scheduling non-league games has become a chore, having only three games to find every fall is an easier task.
Under this latest proposal the Metro Conference would be an eight-team group during football and basketball seasons only. Sacramento and Capital Christian would compete in the Metro along with Antelope, Cordova, Grant, Kennedy, McClatchy and River City in those sports. In other sports, the Dragons would be a part of the Pioneer Valley League while Capital would be in the Golden Empire League.
The newly realigned Greater Sacramento League would be comprised of Burbank, Florin, Foothill, Johnson, Natomas, Rio Linda, Valley and West Campus.
When approved by the committee, this league realignment would start with the 2024-2025 school year. Its next meeting is scheduled for March 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.