2019 has been his best NFL season to date but Arik Armstead is hungry for more.
Armstead was selected last week as an alternate for the 2020 Pro Bowl but the Elk Grove native, who spent Christmas at home with family, was not satisfied with the pick.
“It wasn’t my goal to be alternate so I have some more things to prove in this league I guess,” Armstead said after contributing four tackles against the Los Angeles Rams in the 49ers’ win Dec. 21.
A significant contributor to the San Francisco 49ers’ best season since 2013, the defensive end leads the teams in sacks and has earned single-season career-highs in tackles, sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries this year.
In Saturday’s 34-31 win, the 49ers improved their record to 12-3, their best record and first winning record since 2013, when they went 12-4.
Armstead has 53 tackles (32 solo) and 10 sacks this season.
In the Dec. 21 game against the Rams, Armstead tackled Todd Gurley II in Rams territory the second play of the game and he later held Gurley to a one-yard gain at the 49ers’ 24-yard line near the start of the third quarter.
After the 49ers won on a 33-yard field goal by Robbie Gould to break a 31-31 tie, Armstead said having a close matchup with L.A. was almost inevitable.
“I don’t think we’ve had any big margin in a division game this year. All division games are close so we knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said Armstead.
As the 49ers gear up to play the final game of the regular season against Seattle Sunday night, Armstead will look to help win the NFC West and clinch home field advantage in the playoffs.
“I’ve been here five years now, part of a lot of adversity individually and team-wise and to be having this year individually and team-wise, especially have to have a winning record and to go to the playoffs, is amazing,” Armstead said.
Having already solidified his spot as a necessary part of the Niner defense, another thing that Armstead has demonstrated is his drive to help his community.
Two weeks ago, he went to Target and bought toys and gave them to children at U.C. Davis Medical Center, the fourth consecutive year he’s made that trip.
“I’ve been doing that for four years now, going to UC Davis and taking toys to the kids there, hanging out with the kids there, it’s fun for me to do that every year around the holidays,” Armstead said.
The 49ers will play the Seahawks at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 29.
