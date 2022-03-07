You can tell it is spring. More than 70-degree days and sunshine, it’s the ting of composite metal bats hitting softballs and baseballs that are ringing around local diamonds.
On a windy, cool afternoon Mary Jo Truesdale is wrapped up in her black Sheldon Huskies softball winter jacket and flashes the big smile that has become her personal trademark which greets anyone who comes to the field which bears her name. Any time she gets the opportunity to talk high school softball and about the young women she has mentored through life, she’ll stop what she’s doing and converse.
This day she turned over the cleaning out of her storage shed to her players and assistant coach John Mendonca. Truesdale was excited to talk about her 25th Sheldon Huskies team.
“It is special that I’ve been here that long, that I am still here, that I plan to still be here,” she said. “I’m not ready to give it up at this point. I enjoy the game; I love the game and I love being around the young players.”
She showed up at Sheldon the day it was open in 1997, taught world languages and coached softball. She’s been there ever since. Truesdale retired from the classroom a few years ago, but softball? No way she’d give that up.
Softball has changed over the, well, about 40 years Truesdale has coached. Girls used to wear shorts with long socks, the balls were white (they are now yellow) and the bats were wood, then aluminum, now a composite metal.
But, Truesdale has seen in the last several years girls who are more than just softball players, but complete student/athletes.
“There are more opportunities for the young women to go to college and that has definitely changed,” she said. “I think here we really care for them and treat them like people. They come here for the marbles because they like to play for all the marbles.”
Truesdale was referring to a post-game tradition she established years ago following a win. She would hand out a marble to each player in the uniform color of the team they just defeated. Talk to some of her alumni (and members of the media) and they still have a box of Truesdale marbles.
She talked at length about how many young women now spend much of their teen years playing softball not just with their high school teams, rather with independent clubs that play regionally and nationally.
“The amount of travel they are doing is amazing,” Truesdale said. “The skill level of the girls is at a higher level. The expectations of the colleges are higher now than when I first moved to this area, which puts a lot of pressure on them. They have their hitting coaches now, they have their defensive coaches, they have their pitching coaches, they go to conditioning coaches, they have a specialty coach which they didn’t used to have. Now they are pretty much playing year-round.”
Knowing that, Truesdale has worked with her girls over the years to not overdo things on and around the softball diamond, even some days not throwing the ball at all, trying to avoid strain on the throwing arms.
“They get their scholarships from their travel ball and you have to give them kudos for that,” she said. “But, you have to watch out for the programs that tend to overuse the young women. Because there are the good programs and there are the programs that don’t look out for the overall person.”
Like most of her Huskies teams, the lineup this spring is packed with girls who have great skills. This spring the team wearing teal and black hopes to bounce back from basically two years of very limited play. The pandemic hit two games into the 2020 season, and everyone went home. That was hard for Truesdale because she may have had one of her best teams that spring.
“We felt badly for our seniors for they were an extremely talented, extremely hard-working, dedicated group,” she said. “They were definitely Huskies through and through, they breathed teal, black and white.”
Everyone played a limited 2021 season with no playoffs. Sheldon won the Delta League for the fifth season in a row, though.
So, Truesdale has a group of young women in 2022 who want to compete for what would be their school’s ninth Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship. Ten of them have either already signed a National Letter of Intent or have verbally committed to a college. Outfielder Dakota Kennedy is ready to head for the University of Arizona in the fall. Third baseman D’Auna Johnson is going to Cal and second baseman Jazzy Fines is signed to go to UC Santa Barbara.
First baseman Reina Zermeno will attend San Jose State and outfielder Imani Black will go to Sacramento State, just to name a few.
“We just hope we are really fortunate to have the opportunity to (play for a championship),” Truesdale said.
As with any softball team, a good pitcher is essential and Truesdale has two of them – senior Breanna Romero and junior Jaylee Ojo.
“They are splitting time right now, sharing the mound,” she said. “They’re friends and really get along well. They throw differently and depending on what we need they may split a game, one may pitch one game and the other one will pitch the next.”
Sheldon’s won-loss record in the Delta League has been virtually unmatched; 82-8 over the past seven seasons. Truesdale says there are several Delta teams that are quite good who will challenge the Huskies this spring.
“We are not taking anything for granted,” she said. “Elk Grove’s got a great pitcher and a great program, St. Francis has a great pitcher and catcher, and also a great program. We know we are going to have to work very hard in order to compete with them.”
Alongside Truesdale and Mendonca in the dugout this season will be Laura Ziegenhirt and Wes Archie and pitching coach Joe Jaquez.
