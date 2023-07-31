School: Pleasant Grove
Nickname: Eagles
Head coach: Josh Crabtree
(yrs as head coach): 2nd
College: Macalester College (St. Paul, MN)
2022 Record: 2-8 (2-4 Delta League)
Assistant Coaches:
Rob Strickland, Brock Rhodes, Rod Guerra, Sean Dharni, Desmond Lewis, Blake Mori, McRuben Fleurinord, Tim Franks, Tony Gates, Randy Reyna
Top returning players:
1. Cole Davis (QB), Jr.
2. Bobby Mitchell (RB/S), Jr.
3. Mo Othman (OL/DL), Sr.
4. Zach Barbieri (WR/LB), Jr.
5. Jaden Vazquez-Williams (WR/DB), Sr.
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Erik Clark (WR/S)
2. Jake O’Connor (OL/DL)
3. Lorenzo Fernandez (WR/S)
If any of the Elk Grove Unified football programs who have struggled to win games the past few years looks like it may reverse fortunes in 2023, it’s probably the Pleasant Grove Eagles. They won but one game on the field, another one via forfeit in 2022 in coach Josh Crabtree’s first year at the helm.
“When you walk into a place you don’t know what you don’t know,” Crabtree reasoned, thinking back a little more than 12 months ago when he took over Eagles’ football. “I can certainly look back one year and say this job was exactly what I thought this job was going to be. I knew it was going to be a re-build and I have been pleasantly surprised by the support we’ve received from the community, the buy-in we’ve received from the kids, and I am definitely in a better place after one year. The ground underneath me is stable and I know what I am doing and I know where we are going.”
The rebuild at Pleasant Grove got a jump start last year with four sophomores playing key roles in some improved play late in the season. A strong junior class will continue to add to the youthful look of the Eagles. Optimism abounds at Pleasant Grove
Team Strengths: Crabtree has some talent on this year’s team and most of them are juniors.
“A youthful, but promising offense led by returning juniors quarterback Cole Davis, running back Bobby Mitchell, and wide receiver Zach Barbieri,” he said. “An offensive line led by seniors Mo Othman and Wyatt McCullough. A young, but promising defense led by linebackers Caden Bemis, Zach Barbieri, and Marcus Tillotson.”
Team Unknowns: Davis does indeed have the arm at quarterback, but what about the guys catching the ball?
“How productive this offense can be will be determined to a great extent by how quickly a young, inexperienced receiving corps can mature,” Crabtree said. “Senior Antonio Vazquez-Williams should lead this group, and he has the tools to be one of the best receivers in the area. But a handful of junior pass catchers will be asked to carry the load. All of the receivers will benefit from the play of Cole Davis. Davis has earned tons of praise on the camp circuit this summer. He paid his dues and took his lumps as a sophomore last year. The arrow is pointed up for him and his career.”
With run-oriented teams such as Elk Grove and Jesuit on the school the question is defensively, can the Eagles hold up against the run?
“Junior defensive tackle Roman Patterson will play a critical role in answering that question,” Crabtree said.
Overall outlook for this season: “The momentum built last year didn’t show in the win-loss column,” Crabtree said. “But by the end of the season, clear progress was evident. The preseason schedule features three playoff teams, and a fourth that was a Laguna Creek team that finished 7-3 and should have been a playoff team. So, getting off to a positive start will be important, yet challenging. But if you look closely, there are certainly plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this season at Pleasant Grove High School.”
The 2023 Schedule: “Our non-league schedule features the same four opponents as last season,” Crabtree said. “Those four opponents finished last season with a combined record of 33-12. So, there are no “gimmees.” And the Delta League is always going to be a meat-grinder as long as Jesuit, Sheldon and Elk Grove are on the docket. Franklin and Cosumnes Oaks are certainly on the upswing too.”
2023 Schedule:
8/18 at Lodi
8/25 vs. Christian Brothers
9/1 at West Park
9/8 vs. Laguna Creek
9/15 BYE
9/23 at Jesuit*
9/29 vs. Franklin*
10/6 vs. Cosumnes Oaks*
10/13 at Elk Grove*
10/20 at Davis*
10/27 vs. Sheldon*
*=Delta League game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.