The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. announced on Dec. 16 the signing of a one-year agreement. HyperX will serve as a Presenting Partner of the CIF Esports Initiative.
Additionally, HyperX will serve as the Official Headset, Official Keyboard, Official Mouse and Official Mousepad of the CIF’s new esports program. “We welcome HyperX to the CIF esports family,” stated Ron Nocetti CIF Executive Director. “And we look forward to partnering for the benefit of our students and member schools.” “The Esports Initiative of the CIF is opening doors for high school students. As part of our amateur esports athlete outreach, HyperX is excited to support their shared vision to unlock the potential of these esports players in California”, said Wendy Lecot, head of strategic partnerships, HyperX. “Through competitive gameplay, players build character and maintain wellness as part of their journey to become the next generation of talent in the gaming industry.”
-Rebecca Brutlag
