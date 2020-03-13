UC Davis junior Thomas Hutchison fired a final round 68 to catapult him up the final leaderboard and the Aggies put together their finest round of the tournament, finishing 17th at the 2020 Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic hosted by the University of San Diego at the San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif.
Hutchison jumped 18 spots in on the final day of competition into a tie for 24th at 1-over for the event — his seventh top-25 finish in eight starts this year. He opened his day on No. 15 and immediately posted an eagle on the par-4 17th to move to 2-under, then dominated the front nine after giving a shot back on the 18th, posting four birdies without a bogey en route to his 4-under for the day.
The 68 on Tuesday marked his lowest final round of the season, besting the 70 shot int he final round of the Windon Memorial Classic back in September.
Finishing 79th, freshman Lucas Carper jumped eight spots following an even-par final-round 72, posting three birdies on the back nine and an eagle on the par-5 second hole to highlight his round.
Freshman Jacob Westberg, who finished tied for second in the tournament with 37 pars, also posted his finest round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 2-over 74 en route to a tie for 84th, sophomore Shane Muldowney finished in 94th, and sophomore Natheethorn Teacharuangchit ended his trip in 96th.
The Aggies resume play on March 26-28 at The Goodwin hosted by Stanford at the Stanford Golf Course.
– Jason John Spencer
