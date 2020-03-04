For the better part of the last decade, Sheldon High School boys basketball team has been the cream of the crop in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Although, winning a section championship is not something the Huskies have been able to consistently do.
Winning five of the last 10 section championships sounds impressive, but before last season’s come-from-behind victory over Modesto Christian, Sheldon had gone five seasons in a row without hoisting the Sac-Joaquin Section banner, including two losses in the title game. The win last year is something the Huskies had hoped they could build off of and return to winning consecutive section titles.
The only team standing in the top-seeded Huskies’ way was No. 2 Capital Christian, a team that came into the championship game riding a 12-game winning streak dating back to January. Ironically enough, the Cougars’ last loss came to Sheldon by a score of 88-68 during the Adidas Classic.
Last Friday’s matchup would end with Sheldon winning the game, but this game was nothing like their first matchup.
The Huskies were able to ultimately prevail in a low-scoring, slow-paced slugfest and play good defense with 1.8 seconds left to force Cougars’ guard Sione Lose into a contested three pointer, which came up short to win back-to-back Division I section championships by a score of 49-46 at the Golden 1 Center.
“It was a good win but I don’t think we played our greatest game and didn’t shoot the ball that well, but we made defensive stops when we had to and made shots when we had to,” said Sheldon head coach Joe Rollings.
“We grinded out the game at the end and I am really proud of these guys.”
Capital Christian came in with a clear game plan, which was to slow down the pace of the game and limit Sheldon’s ability to create turnovers and play in transition. The Cougars forced Sheldon into 19 turnovers and limited their field goal percentage to 39.5 percent for the game. In addition to the low field goal percentage, the Huskies only made 13 of their 27 free throws which luckily did not come back to haunt them.
“We started out shooting a lot of long shots, which is not what we talked about doing early on,” Rollings said.
“I think in the second and third quarters we started attacking more and drawing fouls, which changed the game.”
Sheldon had to deal with the length and strength of the Cougars all night. Capital Christian is a young team with only two seniors and has players that can play inside and outside. Williams led Capital Christian in scoring with 17 points and his fellow sophomore C.J. McMillan added 10 points and five rebounds. McMillan stands at 6’6 and weighs in at 230 pounds.
The experience and leadership of Sheldon may have been the deciding factor in the fourth quarter. The two teams ended the second and third quarters tied, but it was Sheldon that was able to make just enough plays when it needed to.
“I think this is one of our deepest teams and every player does a great job when they are called upon,” Rollings said.
Although Sheldon did score their second lowest amount of points in a game all season, it was just enough to edge past the Cougars, largely due to Marcus Bagley’s game-high 21 points. Bagley shot 50 percent from the field and was critical in keeping Sheldon even with Capital Christian all night.
“I’m thankful we were able to get the W, and I was able to be out there with my guys,” Bagley said.
After not picking up a foul in the first half, Bagley got into early foul trouble to start the third quarter and ultimately picked up his fourth late in the third quarter and was forced to sit for about five minutes as his team was down by a few points. With Bagley on the bench in foul trouble, the rest of the starters and Pierce Davis off the bench were able to provide a spark in a crucial time and give Bagley enough of a rest to come in and help close out the game with four minutes left.
“That stretch was crucial and Peirce came in and started playing good defense on Darrion Williams of Capital Christian who had been killing us, and he was able to grab some big rebounds,” Rollings said.
“That little break helped me get some rest and gather my head, and allowed me to play a little smarter,” Bagley said of the stretch he had to sit because of being in foul trouble.
Fresh off of winning the Sac-Joaquin Section, the Huskies will look to continue their season during this week’s Northern California Open Division tournament, which Sheldon has won the past two seasons. The Open Division features the top teams in Northern California, regardless of the school’s division, and the Huskies are the number one seed. Although Sheldon was able to defeat a good young team in Capital Christian, even while not playing the greatest, the Huskies know they will not be able to play that way again if they want to repeat once again as Northern California Open Division champions.
“When you play the way we did tonight, we don’t expect to win,” Rollings said.
“We just got a little bit of a lead late in the game and we were able to hold onto it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.