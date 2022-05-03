Today's scores:
Baseball
Delta League
Elk Grove 13, Cosumnes Oaks 3
Notes: The Wolfpack got out to an early 3-0 lead but the Herd roared right back. Manuel Montanez, Nicholas Robertson and Owen Greene all knocked in runs in the opening inning. Elk Grove came back with three in the second inning behind Korey Williams 2-RBI single. The Herd piled up six more in the fourth thanks to Aiden Jimenez, Evan Gentil, Eddie Fines and Sean Meyer-Cox. Kade Brown picked up the win.
Franklin 9, Sheldon 0
Notes: with one game to go in the regular season Franklin (14-3 Delta, 21-5 overall) has a one game advantage over Elk Grove and Jesuit (both 13-4) in the Delta League standings. Nic Abraham pitched a gem allowing just three hits over seven innings and struck out six. Derek Pham drove in four runs while Nolan Stevens had three RBI.
Jesuit 13, Davis 3
Gr. Sacramento League
Cordova 8, Florin 0
Boys Volleyball
#8 Monterey Trail def. #9 Franklin, 3-0
25-20, 25-22, 25-17
#5 Pleasant Grove def. #13 West, 3-1
25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21
Div. II
#5 Manteca def. #12 Elk Grove, 3-0
Softball
Delta League
Pleasant Grove 15, Davis 7
St. Francis 6, Franklin 2
Notes: The Troubadours stayed a game behind Sheldon in the Delta League standings at 8-1. They are now 20-2 overall.
Sheldon 8, Elk Grove 1
Notes: Sheldon's D'Auna Johnson, Coco Harvell and Beija Allen each drive in runs in a four-run third inning. The Herd mustered just six hits off Breanna Romero. Dakota Kennedy cracked a three-run homer for Sheldon, now 9-0 in the Delta League and 18-5 overall.
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Chr. vs. Rosemont
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail
