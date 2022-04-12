Editor's Note: typically most baseball teams compete in tournament this week before Easter, but with school in session at EGUSD the league volleyball and softball schedules are continuing this week. Here is a re-cap of the games on April 11 and 12.
Monday, April 11
Boys Volleyball
Delta League
Davis 3, Cosumnes Oaks 1
Jesuit 3, Pleasant Grove 0
Elk Grove 3, Franklin 1
Non-League
Monterey Trail 3, Sheldon 1
Boys Golf
Delta League Center Match
Rancho Murieta C.C.
Jesuit 387
Davis 391
Pleasant Gr. 430
Franklin 444
Sheldon 448
Cos. Oaks 522
Baseball
Non-League
River City 13, Sheldon 5
Redwood Chr. 11, Cosumnes Oaks 3
Central (Fresno) 5, Pleasant Gr. 3 (Fresno Easter Classic)
Pleasant Gr. 8, Clovis East 5 (Fresno Easter Classic)
Notes: The Eagles scored five times in the fifth inning. Zach VonMiller drove in a pair of runs.
Highland 7, Bradshaw Chr. 6
West Park 6, Laguna Creek 2
Woodland 6, Monterey Trail 3
Elk Grove 6, Torrey Pines 4 (San Diego Lions Tournament)
Notes: The Herd got two runs off an error in the sixth inning which was the difference in the game. Devon Kneisel's ground ball to short with two aboard allowed Eddie Fines and Sean Meyer-Cox to score. AJ Hutcheson went the distance allowing nine hits on four runs while striking out three.
Gr. Sacramento League
Florin 19, Johnson 12
Florin 10, Johnson 4
Softball
Non-League
Franklin 11, Laguna Creek 1
Tuesday, April 12
Baseball
Non- League
Cosumnes Oaks 11, Monterey Trail 1
Notes: Manuel Montanez picked up the win by going six innings and allowing six hits, one run and struck out eight.
Franklin 2, Palo Alto 0 (Boras Classic)
Notes: Nolan Stevens tossed a six hitter for Franklin, striking out five.
Franklin 3, Stockdale 2 (Boras Classic)
Notes: Jordy Lopez' RBI single in the seventh inning was the difference. Dom Giusti picked up the win by throwing a complete game five-hitter, striking out six.
Bradshaw Chr. 10, Redwood 6 (Fresno Easter Classic)
Notes: Jackson Takahashi had a game-winning RBI double in the top of the seventh. The Pride ended up scoring six runs in that frame to grab the win. Redwood scored all six runs in the first inning. Ethan Rickert picked up the win by throwing the final 6-and-a-third innings, allowing just three hits.
Bradshaw Chr. 9, Madera 8 (Fresno Easter Classic)
Notes: Isaac Anderton stroked a two-run walkoff single in the seventh to hand the Pride the win.
Sheldon vs. Redwood Chr.
Highland 6, Pleasant Grove 5 (Fresno Easter Classic)
Notes: Down 6-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles almost pulled out a win. Griffin Brown had a two-run double in that inning. Evan Earl followed with a single to put the tying run on, but a fly ball to center by Nicholas Buller ended the game. Pleasant Grove went 1-2 in tournament.
Elk Grove 4, Sage Creek 0 (San Diego Lions Tournament)
Notes: Russell Pettis through a complete game shutout, allowing one hit, while striking out seven and walking one. Kade Brown drove in two runs.
Laguna Creek 6, Christian Bros 5
College
Cosumnes River 2, San Joaquin Delta 1
Softball
Delta League
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Davis
Sheldon 7, St. Francis 3
Notes: The Huskies are in first place in the Delta League by themselves following today's win. Dakota Kennedy hit a solo homer in the first inning. She came back in the second inning with another dinger. Breanna Romero grabbed the win while allowing nine hits on three runs and striking out four. Kennedy ended up going 3-for-4 while Imani Black was 3-for-3
Pleasant Grove 1, Elk Grove 0
Notes: The Eagles pulled into second place in the Delta with a big win over the Herd.
College
Cosumnes River 2, Folsom Lake 1
Notes: Ashlee Toy tossed a one-hitter and Mary Baccay drove in a first inning run. Toy struck out ten batters. Hawks raise their record to 22-9.
Boys Volleyball
Metro Conference
Monterey Trail vs. Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Laguna Creek vs. River City, 6 p.m.
