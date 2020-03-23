Capping off their final Delta League boys basketball season in which they finished in second place before going on to help their team win the Sac-Joaquin Section title, the Sheldon Huskies’ Josh Williams and Xavion Brown were voted Delta League Co-Players of the Year.
The Delta League announced its selections in an email to media on March 4; out of respect to teams that enjoy informing their athletes of the All-League winners themselves at team banquets the Elk Grove Citizen waited until the winter season ended to release the winners.
Williams averaged 13.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, was second on the Huskies with 105 assists and 50 steals and also added 10 blocks.
Xavion Brown averaged 9.1 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and led the Huskies with 5.1 assists per game, 35 blocks and 51 steals per game.
In addition to the Huskies sweeping the Player of the Year category, head coach Joey Rollings was voted Coach of the Year after guiding the Huskies to a 10-2 Delta record. Rollings is in his 11th season coaching the boys team.
Two more athletes made the All-League list for the Huskies, including Darren Tobias and Xavier Brown.
Seven other student-athletes from the Elk Grove Unified School District earned All-League honors.
Ravenna Miller and Chris Chiles of Cosumnes Oaks, Marquis Hargrove and Davion Wright of Franklin, Ameere Britton and Dajon Lott of Elk Grove and Charlie Garrison of Pleasant Grove all made the list for their teams.
