Thinking their season was over just several days earlier, Sheldon took everything that was thrown at them and on March 10 threw it back as they scored 59 points to defeat Dublin in a game that twisted and turned until the final seconds.
With Sheldon trailing by one, Marcus Bagley hit the game-winning shot with 17.9 seconds left and Dublin missed two baskets and had another shot blocked as Sheldon advanced with the 59-58 win at Dublin High School.
Bagley scored a game-high 27 points, Xavion Brown added 12 points and Dontrell Hewlett scored eight to round out the top three scorers for Sheldon.
“God’s on our side and I thank Him. My mindset going into that play, I just knew we had to get a bucket. Thankfully it worked out for us and we got the ‘W’,” Bagley said on the game-winner after an elated Sheldon bench swamped their teammates after the final buzzer.
Sheldon, the top seed, went without the luxury of a full practice after the Elk Grove Unified School District’s decision over the weekend to halt school plus school-related activities after reporting an EGUSD student’s family had been exposed to the Coronavirus.
Not even knowing if they would be playing as they awaited word from the district, the Huskies only found out nine hours before game time that their shot at the CIF Championship was alive.
“I woke up at 5 in the morning, kept checking my phone constantly, texting my coach, ‘what’s going on?’ and we finally got the word, ‘it’s go time’”, Bagley said.
Finding out their season was back on, the Huskies scrambled to ensure their time was no longer wasted.
While Dublin scored the first basket of the game, the Huskies led for most of the first quarter. The Gaels re-took the lead with 1:53 left and ended the quarter leading 17-14.
Sheldon went on a 6-0 run in the second quarter to put the Huskies back on top at 22-21. The lead changed hands several times after that before Sheldon went on a 10-3 run punctuated by a Bagley dunk and a Darren Tobias three for a 36-31 halftime lead.
After several missed opportunities by both teams along with the score being tied three times, Dublin made two free throws to take a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we’d get after them a little better after the first half but they’re a great team, they shot the ball really well in their own gym, I was just really pleased with the performance,” Sheldon coach Joey Rollings said. “The last quarter, the last four minutes we stuck to it; even when things weren’t going our way we made the stops we had to and made the baskets we had to.”
With 5:59 remaining and down by three, the Huskies missed a three-point attempt and called a timeout. A Dublin dunk paired with another missed shot by the Huskies helped give the Gaels a 54-46 lead.
Bagley responded with his second dunk of the night and later hit a three to put the Huskies within 54-51 with 3:24 left.
After Sheldon trailed 55-52 with 1:30 left, three missed shots by the Huskies eventually ended with a Dublin possession with 1:12 left.
The Gaels made a free throw but Bagley scored with 53.3 seconds left for a 56-54 deficit.
After a quick basket by Dublin on a nice assist, Xavion Brown scored to put Sheldon within 58-57 with 41 seconds left.
With the ball back in Sheldon’s hands, Brown passed to Bagley, who scored.
In their final possession, the Gaels missed a layup, had a shot blocked by Hewlett and missed their final shot before the buzzer sent the Huskies into the air and running across the court.
“Coming into the game there was just a lot of emotion. Not knowing whether we were going to play or not, we had to stay ready,” Josh Williams said afterward. “We didn’t really have many practices because the schools were shut down so [we] just knew mentally we have to stay ready.”
Sheldon had been told its season was over on March 7 due to the district’s decision to stop classes and school-related activities due to taking precautions with a Coronavirus case related to what would later be revealed as an EGUSD elementary school student.
EGUSD then decided to reverse its decision March 8 pending a safety update and on March 10 at 10:21 a.m. the district released a statement saying that district schools had been cleared for athletic activities for March 10-11.
“We felt we might have a chance at playing but we weren’t sure. A lot of ducks had to be in a row for us to get here and it worked out,” Rollings said.
With the win, the Huskies earned their spot in the Nor Cal Championship game against third seed Bishop O’Dowd.
The winner of the game, which was scheduled for after the Elk Grove Citizen went to press, will take on Sierra Canyon, who is the number one seed from Southern California.
The Huskies are no stranger to Sierra Canyon; they faced the Trailblazers in the past two CIF State Open Division Championship games.
