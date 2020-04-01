It’s been almost a month since the Sheldon Huskies softball team competed on a field before their season was put on hold, like many other high school athletes in the United States no one knows if the season will continue.
According to the EGUSD website, the school district is the fifth largest in California and the largest in Northern California and has 63,917 students.
Huskies head coach Mary Jo Truesdale said she found out that the school district closed all student activities and athletics from March 7 – 13 as they just finished up their game at Whitney High School shortly beforehand.
“We got a phone call saying that school was cancelled or postponed for a week at that point and you’re not going to be able to meet with your kids,” Truesdale said.
Truesdale added that she and her coaches were eventually able to meet up with the team briefly to explain the situation of what possibilities could happen for the potential rest of the season.
When Truesdale has received any new information regarding the rest of this season, she said she has relayed information to her captains on her team and they pass the message along to their teammates.
The captains for the Huskies are four of the six seniors on the Huskies roster that includes UNC-Chapel Hill signee Kiannah Pierce, University of California, Riverside commit Shelbie Caro, California State University – Humboldt signee Tessa Poirier and University of Nevada, Reno signee Sam Oliver.
The Sheldon softball program has had the same slogan for years of “Leave a legacy.”
Truesdale said her players make the choice of what their legacy is as a Husky.
She added that her captains this year have left an early legacy of keeping everything as a family through their communication.
“They built a close connection with the team before we had to walk away from the field,” Truesdale said. “They were able to bring the girls together as a cohesive team and that has carried through this horrific time.”
Although the EGUSD had stopped all in class sessions on March 7, Truesdale added the district will start distance learning beginning April 13 by using Google Chromebooks to give students that don’t have access to them. Currently can go to sites within the district to pick them up.
Truesdale wants to see the spring sports season come back before the end of the year.
“If the opportunity comes May 1 and we’re able to play games, let’s play some games,” Truesdale said.
She added that as much as she would like to see the season come back, she obviously wants the situation to be deemed safe for everyone.
Truesdale said if the sports season can’t come back, that she and her staff would still give their seniors a senior day activity when it is available at the right time.
Before the season was postponed, the Huskies lost their only two games to prolific programs such as Whitney and Oakdale.
Pierce was off to a hot start at the plate with an .875 batting average in the two games.
Oliver scored runners around the bases as she had five runs batted in with a .571 batting average.
The California Interscholastic Federation will have a meeting with the 10 section commissioners to discuss the potential continuance of spring sports according to their website regarding the spring sports session.
The CIF latest update was on March 23, where they stated they would comply with the current shelter in place as ordered by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
